COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, June 1
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to ICS Jail Supplies, Inc.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, met with the commission to discuss roads in Polk Township and Hopkins Township.
• Coenen Electric was on site to work on separating lights in the basement conference room so half the lights can be turned off when utilizing the projector and screen.
• A call was made to Ben Brooks with Evergy regarding the Demand Response Incentive Program. A test email had been sent out last week. Updates were made to how the county will receive notifications.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, reported back to the commission a conversation she had with county attorney, Ivan Schraeder, regarding the windmill taxing levies and the taxing entities in the Enhanced Enterprise Zone.
• The commission inspected Roads #423 and #424 in Independence Township, roads and tubes on Roads #172, #173 and #175 in Hopkins Township and Road #90 in Atchison Township.
• A call was made to Kim Mildward, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments for a status update on the feasibility study on the Historical Preservation Grant process.
• The commission, along with E. Walker, met with a resident of Monroe Township regarding Road #810.
• A second appeal letter was reviewed, approved and signed on FEMA Project 123424 – Bridge #0085006 (PA ID 147-99147-00, FEMA-4451-DR-MO).
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, June 3.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Recorder Fee Report (May 2021); Clerk’s Fee Report (May 2021). Sheriff to Wilmes Tire for tires (2017 Ford Intercept); Road and Bridge to J&A Traffic for 911 Signs.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission – Evergy Missouri West; Zero Statement from Schraeder Law Firm
• Ed Walker, Road and Bridge Supervisor, updated the Commission on the status of bridges and the communication with CenturyLink on lines.
• Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins gave the commission an update on a discussion she had with Todd Schuler with the Missouri State Auditor’s office on the process of the distribution of funds from the windmills.
• Jenkins updated the commission on the status of American Recovery Plan Act funds and reviewed an email sent by the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) on frequently asked questions on the ARPA.
• Patton submitted the May expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• A call made to Jennifer Jarvis, MoDOT regarding a follow-up email she had sent regarding the guardrail on Old Route CC. MoDOT’s recommendation to add object markers. An end shoe on the guardrail is not required due to the posted speed limit and the amount of travel on the road. A call was made to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisorto relay the information. Wilson stated the object markers would not be set until concrete work is done.
• A call was made and an email sent to Ky Hill with Soil and Water regarding Road #90 in Atchison Township.
• The commission inspected a tube on Road #755 and a tube replacement on Road #744 both in White Cloud Township and Road #777 in Hughes Township.
• The commission met with a landowner on Road #175 in Hopkins Township to discuss repair options.
• A call was taken from a resident of Jackson Township concerning road issues.