COURT NEWS
June 1
Judge Robert Rice
Kirsten P. Davies, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jose A. R. Mateo, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, $10; Seat belt violation, $10
Kenneth G. Weaver, Driving while revoked, suspended; Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jacob D. Baldridge, Blue Springs, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
David M. McClure, Hopkins, Operate motor vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offence, $21.50; Seat belt violation, $10; Failed to yield to vehicle on right that entered intersection at appox. Same time, $20
Ernesto E. A. Juares, Olathe, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle on highway without a valid license, $80.50; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Eric D. Swope, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offence, $80.50; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125; Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Stevie N. Adams, Hopkins, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125
Carla J. Taylor, Skidmore, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $60.50
Aaron M. Greene, Tarkio, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Jamie D. Howard, Blue Springs, Car, motorcycle, truck under 180000 lbs. followed another too closely, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Theresa M. Clariday, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tyler R. Philpott, Savannah, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Hugh W. Barnett, Anchorage, Alaska, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Donta R.Prater, Cottonport, Louisiana, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Todd E. McGeorge, Barnard, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jeremy C. Clement, Carl Junction, Failed to register motor vehicle, $23.50
Stetson A. Jackson, Barnard, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $155.50
Alyssa M. Wilkinson, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Caleb W. Clark, Amazonia, Seat belt violation, $10
Cody D. Knudson, Hallsville, Operate motor vehicle without property equipped bumpers, $159; Seat belt violation, $10
Aidriaan M. Carden, Kansas City, Speeding 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Grace E. Owens, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $20
Michael D. Sights, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Saudia L. Williams, Kansas City, Seat belt violation, $10
Justin W. Cronk, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Brian L. Johnson, Cosby, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $60.50
Christopher L. Mullins, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Logan D. Evans, Guilford, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Christopher J. Bird, Hopkins, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Tristan D. Rardon, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300; Seat belt violation, $10
Jennifer R. Parker, Conception Jct., Seat belt violation, $10
Christopher R. Rogers, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $160
Carson R. Huggins, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Evelyn L. Jones, Fulton, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Madison P. Shank, Lee’s Summit, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
June 3
Judge Corey Herron
Donna E. Melendez, Kansas City, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, Failure to appear, warrant issued
June 6
Judge Corey Herron
Thomas J. Affuso Jr., Maryville, Probation violation, Assault, Harassment, Probation continued with modification to complete Salvation Army ARC program
Bobby Clark, Stanberry, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, 30 days shock incarceration
Cedric S. Shields, Maryville, Domestic assault, second degree, four years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 days institutional treatment
Sara N. Service, Guilford, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Bryson T. Skidmore, Maryville, Possession of child pornography, first offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, three years supervised probation