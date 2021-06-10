MARYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
May 25
3:31 p.m. – 700 block E. 7th – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
May 31
3:32 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Kenneth G. Weaver, 44, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
June 1
10:32 a.m. – 1100 block N. College Dr. – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
June 2
1:47 p.m. – 500 block W. Davison Sq. – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
June 3
10:48 a.m. – 400 block N. Vine – 400 block N. Vine – Michael W. Moyer, 37, Pickering Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
11:07 p.m. – 800 block E. Jenkins – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
June 5
8:06 p.m. – 600 block N. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
11:43 p.m. – 300 block N. Buchanan – Jacob M. Hoy, 19, Falls City, Nebraska – Minor in possession
June 7
8:30 a.m. – 1200 block Chick Ave. – Lost/stolen property – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
May 18
12:30 a.m. – 900 block S. Main Driver 1: Rigoberto C. Cruz, 38, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Taylor R. Giesken, Maryville
June 2
4:20 p.m. – S. Depot & E. 1st – Driver 1: Justin L. Miller, 17, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving; Driver 2: Timothy T. Lewis, 55, Maryville; Driver 3: Ryan R. Sadler, 50, Maryville
June 4
3:30 p.m. – S. Munn & W. South Ave – Driver 1: Preston B. Richey, 20, Maryville; Driver 2: Linda M. Pitzenberger, 59, Maryville
June 5
11:25 a.m. – S. Market & E. Cooper – Driver 1: Jessie J. Butler, 48, Maryville – Failure to yield; Driver 2: David A. Shadinger, 69, Maryville
June 6
12:30 p.m. – W. South Ave. & S. Main – Driver 1: Dale G. Lewis, 68, Maryville; Driver 2: Nicco B. Labryer, 16, Bolckow – Failure to yield