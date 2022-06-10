MUNICIPAL COURT
June 1
Judge Robert Rice
James H. Delucca, New Port Richey, Florida, Fail to dim lights; Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kody R. Allen, Mary-ville, Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, SATOP and Victim Impact
Amber D. Cooper, Kansas City, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
Aston M. Aborn, St. Joseph, Littering, $200
Joshua D. Sagehorn, Seward, Nebraska, Trespass, $200
Michael Ross, Mary-ville, Littering, $300Noah Gaustella, San Pedro, California, Defective equipment, $186.50; Misc. peace disturbance, $200
Errol B. Barbee III, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Angela S. McKim, Maryville, Expired plates, $50.50
Jessica C. Bram, Mary-ville, Defective equipment, $250; Littering, $500
Jacob Nastasio, Hopkins, Defective equipment, $250; Littering, $500
Samuel J. Phillips, Glenwood, Iowa, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Amber Baker, Mary-ville, Animal nuisance, $100; Peace disturbance, $100
Zachery Sapp, Maryville, Displayed fictitious, suspended, altered driver’s license, $100
Zachary E. Copeland, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Navin Paul, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
David Moore, Graham, Expired plates, Failure to appear
Ibrchim Alabi, Overland Park, Kansas, Expired plates, Failure to appear
Quinn Pettlon, Mary-ville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Dalton Bloss, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
David Hendrix, Mary-ville, Possess drug paraphernalia, $100
Brandon Fish, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19, $100.50
Heather Stallard, St. Joseph, Expired driver’s license; Failed to register vehicle; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Emmanuel Kwelweeh, Fargo, North Dakota, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kennedy Stark, Defective equipment, $186.50
Dakota D. Chesnut, Hopkins, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued