COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, May 23.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to Kizer Collision, Inc.; 911 Consolidation payment for April, 2023; Liquor Licenses for the following business: TrexMart #8, Backyard Vine & Wine. Sheriff to Falls City Mercantile and Hy-Vee for inmate food & supplies (June 2023.)
• A letter of support was signed for the City of Maryville for the Community Revitalization Round II Grant to develop a Visitor Center for Mozingo Lake.
• Sheriff Randy Strong stopped in to discuss the Municipal Court docket. Also discussed a vehicle purchase for the department.
• Rex Wallace, assessor, stopped in to discuss a county resident whose physical address is not a 911 address. A letter will be drafted and sent to the resident. Wallace also discussed tax bill calls he has recently taken.
• A call was put in to Roger Florea, Hopkins Township Trustee to discuss road conditions. A follow-up call was made to a resident of Hopkins Township.
• A call was made to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor to discuss a road issue.
• The commission inspected Lakeview Drive, Roads #465, #486 and a culvert on Road #499 all in Polk Township.
• Certified letters were drafted, signed and sent to the property owners for a closing of a portion of Road #508 in Green Township. A second reading is scheduled for July 6 at 9:00 in the office of the county commissioners.
• A call was made to Jason Brown Roofing regarding the Administration Center roof.
• A contract for Professional Administrative Services was signed between the county and Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments in regard to the Jail Maintenance Improvement grant.
• A message was left with Jason Stoll, Grant Township Board Member regarding Road #999.
• Discussed a letter to the county cities to discuss ARPA funds that have been earmarked. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• Jenkins discussed Senate Bill 190, a plan to stop property tax increases for Missouri seniors, with the commission.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, May 25
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker,and South District Commissioner Scott Walk and Deputy County Clerk Angie Cordell. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to MTE; Sheriff to Delbert’s Garage for repair on vehicle.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: from Maryville City Manager in regard to municipal court; Vehicle sales tax, motor fuel tax report.
• A call was made to Jason Stoll, Washington Township Trustee in regard to Road #999.
• Randa Doty gave a University Extension program update.
• Letter reviewed for ARPA funds that have been earmarked. Also, present Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer
• Brad Schreck and Ky Hill from Natural Resource Conservation Service presented information on the stream bank stabilization. Commissioners Walker and Walk along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, Schreck and Hill looked at Bridges #011 and #009 Atchison Township, #251 and #250 Union Township, #424 and #439 in Jackson Township.
• Lindsey Chaffin with Great River Engineering followed up with commission on their decision regarding bridges – No decision was made.
• Returned a call to Polk Township resident on Road #486.