NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
February 24
Deputies took a report of harassment in Elmo
March 8
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Skidmore
March 10
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Hopkins
March 13
Deputies took a report of trespass in Maryville
March 15
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Clearmont
March 21
Marshall P. Pearcy, 25, Maryville, Failure to appear
Cody J. Copeland, 29, Graham, Tampering with motor vehicle, resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to any person
March 22
Charles S. Wagner, 52, Des Moines, Failure to appear
March 24
Joshua C. Barmann, 24, Maryville, Failure to appear
March 25
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Guilford
March 25
Timothy J. Barmann, 58, Maryville, Domestic assault, third degree
March 29
Christopher D. Wilkerson, 48, St. Joseph, Probation violation
April 2
Jacob W. Flint, 20, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, Speeding, 26+ mph over
Ashley N. Giesken, 36, Burlington Jct., Failure to register motor vehicle
William P. Humphrey, 64, Clearmont, Operating vehicle on a highway with no valid operators license
April 5
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance
Troy E. Poppa, 44, Burlington Jct., Driving while revoked, suspended, second offense
April 7
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Hopkins
Tyler T. Storm, 36, Maryville, Promoting child pornography, first degree; Possession of child pornography, first degree
April 10
Tyler T. Storm, 36, Maryville, Probation violation
Jimmy A. Lake, 54, Maryville, Probation violation
April 11
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Burlington Jct.
Ashley M. Farrell, 29, Burlington Jct. Failure to register
Mitchell L. Jazbec, 42, Lincoln, Nebraska, Failure to appear
April 14
Joshua L. Green, 36, Bedford, Iowa, Failure to register as a sex offender, third offense; Failure to register motor vehicle, trailer annually; Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense; Failure to maintain financial responsibility, first offense
April 15
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Hopkins
April 16
Lane M. Reidlinger, 26, Parnell, Leaving the scene of accident, damage exceeding $1,000; Failure to maintain financial responsibility, first offense
April 17
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Parnell
Oscar L.A. Martinez, 31, Dodge City, Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Burlington Jct.
April 18
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance
Jeremiah S. Morriss, 39, Skidmore, Failure to appear
April 19
Leroy M. Coffelt, 75, Ravenwood, Domestic assault, second degree
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Ravenwood
April 20
Jedemiah S. Hartrampf, 29, Barnard, Andrew County warrant child molestation, first degree
April 21
Zachary J. Glenn, 37, Savannah, Driving while intoxicated, persistent and unlawful use of weapon
Damon M. Andrews, 20, Clearmont, Failure to appear
April 22
Ryan E. Niemer, 36, Kinsley, Kansas, Buchanan County warrant failure to appear
Stephanie N. Mercer, 34, homeless, Failure to appear
April 26
Logan D. Fainter, 21, Bevier, Probation violation