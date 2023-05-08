MARYVILLE POLICE
April 11
11:10 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Recovered property – Fitbit
9:49 p.m. – 100 block S. Dunn – Chance M. McLaughlin, 22, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to maintain right half of roadway
April 14
11:41 p.m. – 400 block N. Main – Garret L. Watson, 21, Platte City – Disorderly conduct
April 15
12:06 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Kathleen A. Andrews, 52, Maitland – Larceny
10:16 p.m. – 400 block W. 9th – Avery R. Arnold, 19, Lee’s Summit – Minor in possession; Possession of fake ID; Asher J. Gross, 19, Lee’s Summit – Minor in possession; Possession of fake ID
11:15 p.m. – 100 block N. Depot – Travis D. Wiederholt, 39, Conception Jct. – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to maintain right half of roadway
11:43 p.m. – 100 block S. Buchanan – Cathleen M. Wiederholt, 20, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Equipment violation
April 16
2:42 a.m. – 100 block E. 4th – Ethan C. Hunn, 21, O’Fallon – Driving while intoxicated, Illegal turn
April 17
8:48 a.m. – 700 block E. 3rd – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
6:52 p.m. – 100 block S. Main – Gregory L. Brumley II, 45, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Excessive acceleration
April 18
5:06 p.m. – 1000 block N. Mulberry – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
April 19
1:13 a.m. – 1100 block N. Main – Trespass – Ongoing investigation
April 20
1:52 p.m. – 500 block W. South Hills – Jade N. Parker, 22, Ravenwood – Driving while suspended; Displaying plates of another
4:23 p.m. – 100 block N. Water – Sterling L. Moore, 29, Maryville – Failure to comply
April 21
11:34 p.m. – 600 block N. Saunders – Peyton J. Boman, 22, Kansas City – Discharging a firearm within city limits
April 22
1:33 a.m. – Brady A. Heirman, 25, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving; Speeding
April 23
1:43 a.m. – 300 block N. Market – Assault –Ongoing investigation
4:05 p.m. – 300 block E. 2nd – Ashley D. Stafford, 35, Maitland – Trespassing; Failure to comply; Disorderly conduct
April 25
8:51 p.m. – 500 block E. 7th – Missing person – Person located
9:51 p.m. – 1400 block E. Edwards – Animal abuse – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
April 10
9:30 a.m. – S. Main & W. South Ave. – Driver 1: Ashleigh N. Lint, 19, Maryville; Driver 2: Unknown
April 12
1:00 p.m. – 500 block E. 7th – Driver 1: Quentin R. Cantrell, 22, Maryville
April 13
7:00 p.m. – N. Walnut & W. 3rd – Driver 1: Reagan N. Hanway, 19, St. Joseph – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Kathryn F. Hoerman, 22, Grain Valley
April 15
10:50 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Carrie R. Hartley, 41, Ravenwood; Driver 2: Joshua C. McMillen, 37, Maryville
2:25 p.m. – 800 block S. Main – Driver 1: Emily C. Neill, 26, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Sean Hastings, 71, Maryville; Driver 3: Makenzie M. Cobb, 28, Maryville
April 17
9:50 a.m. – 300 block W. 1st – Driver 1: Chloe A. Saenz, 21, Kansas City; Vehicle owner 2: Michael S. Butterfield, Topeka, Kansas
1:30 p.m. – 1500 block S. Munn – Vehicle owner 1: Jarnik Buses, Inc., King City; Vehicle owner 2: Maryville R-II School District, Maryville
3:02 p.m. – 100 block N. Charles – Driver 1: Anthony L. Higgins, 25, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Unknown
April 20
8:25 p.m. – S. Main & US Hwy 71 Bypass – Driver 1: Zachary J. Glenn, 37, Savannah; Driver 2: Ella G. Fries, 18, Bolckow
April 27
5:00 p.m. – 1400 block E. 1st – Driver 1: Joseph A. Waldeier, 18, Maryville; Driver 2: Taige J. N. Weingrad, 26, Maryville
April 28
3:59 p.m. – W. 5th & N. Fillmore – Driver 1: Natasha M. Puckett, 30, Maryville; Driver 2: Jacole D. Hunzinger, 20, Maryville