LAND TRANSFERS
April 20, 2022
Bryan and Brenda Beason to Kirk L. and Sandra Francis – Com W1/4 Cor Sec 8-64-36..See Record
April 21, 2022
Bryan and Brenda Beason to Brenton and Alexa Beason – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 8-64-36..See Record
Scott Fitzgerald Stiens to Scott Fitzgerald and Kimberly Dawn Stiens – Lots 1, 2 Blk 11 Original Town of Arkoe
Robert H. Hageman Trust, Margaret Ann Hageman, Successor Trustee to Northwest Land Holdings Co LLC – S1/2 SE1/4 and NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 31-64-35
Jessica R. and Scott Walker to Charles Joseph Pappert – All That Part of Lots 2, 3, 4, 5 Blk 1 Conception Lying East of Hwy 136 RW…See Record
Ryan and Kelsey Meyer to Ryan and Kelsey Meyer – Lot 59 Village O Estates