MUNICIPAL COURT
April 19
Judge Robert Rice
Justice I. Atkison, Pickering, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Isabella G. Avila, St. Joseph, Defective equipment, $50.50; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Kimberly A. Basara, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $250
Ashley L. Beebe, Darlington, Expired plates, $50.50
Lucas B. Bowman, Kansas City, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Riley M. Brown, Mary-ville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Lukas Butler, Falls City, Misc. obstructing police, $100; Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, $200
Landon P. Clouse, Lee’s Summit, Littering, $300; Littering, $200
Kayler G. Coffelt, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Emily G. Cox, Kansas City, Defective equipment, $186.50; Littering, $300
Wayne A. Danielski, Bedford, Iowa, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Michael Delebois, Mary-ville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Hannah E. Diercks, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
Olivia M. Dooley, Norborne, Defective equipment, $250
Nathaniel L. Emily, Maryville, Trespass, $25
Sandra Epting, Mary-ville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175; Expired plates, $25.25
Dimitri Filopoulos, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Jacob W. Flint, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Jasmine R. Ford, Independence, Loitering, $500
Ricky D. Gorman, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Kiah D. Huitt, Lathrop, Littering, $200
Bailey L. Hutchins, Stanberry, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $250
Kendall E. Hux, Mound City, Littering, $300
Landon P. Jones, Parkville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Jacob Katsion, Maryville, Expired plates, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Joshua A. Kinder, Burlington Jct., Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Sri Sailaja Kodali, Mary-ville, Loitering, $400
Bradford Larson, Clear-field, Iowa, Displayed, possessed fictitious, can-celed, suspended, re-voked, altered driver’s license, $150; Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, $200
Bailey M. Long, Mound City, Littering, $300
Daytona M. Lutz, Hopkins, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Failed to register vehicle, $500
Marcus A. Manuel III, Maryville, Shoplifting, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Carmelita K. Maxwell, Maryville, Fail to yield to approaching vehicle when turning left into alley, private road, driveway, $125
Lokesh Palliknoda, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Barbara A. Parker, New Market, Iowa, Shoplifting, $250
Blake T. Pinson, Liberty, Fail to display, fasten front, back license plate on motor vehicle, trailer, $25.25
Maureen S. Pollock, Olathe, Kansas, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Kelly M. Potter, Mary-ville, Peace disturbance, $200
Michael J. Prinkey, Maryville, Defective equipment, $300
Blaine Reed, Bland, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Hollee J. Reynolds, Maryville, Nuisance violation, $100
Coulton D. Richardson, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Shawon Roberts, St. Louis, Park hours or posted closing violation; Shoplifting, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Emily K. Spohrer, Mary-ville, Defective equipment, $50.50; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $250
Kennedy E. Stark, Kansas City, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Gage E. Stephens, Mary-ville, Disorderly conduct, $100
Kennedy K. Titus, Hopkins, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25; Driving while intoxicated, $500
Nicole Weaver, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100
Monahar Yanamala, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
William A. Young, Mound City, Littering, $200