COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, April 25.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and Deputy County Clerk Angie Cordell.
Business before the governing board included: Requisitions and approvals: Credit Card Packet. Sheriff to 911 Custom and K9 Working Dogs International LLC; Circuit Clerk to Office Essentials;
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MOPERM insurance check; Email from Blue Cross and Blue Shield; Evergy Metro Report; Vehicle Sales Tax/Motor Fuel Tax monthly report from Collector/Treasurer; Certificate of Training for Public Administrator, Dee O’Riley.
• Bob McGinnis with McGinnis Electric spoke with commission regarding the east clock at the courthouse. MEI contacted in regard to elevator reinspection; Garnett Plumbing contacted for faucet in the Administration Center.
• A resident inquired about regulations for the Wind Farm projects completed in Nodaway County.
• Rex Wallace, assessor, discussed 911 road (street) signs in the county.
• Made a call to Metal Culverts, Brain Testerman in regard to Township meeting; email from Justin Karleski, Kansas Territory Sales State Tractor & Equipment.
• Commissioner Burns gave an update on Nodaway County Economic Development.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected road # 222 in Independence Township.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, April 27.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Circuit Clerk to Pitney Bowes for postage;
The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email:Certificate of Liability for C & C Bridge & Concrete, Inc.; Mental Health Board meeting minutes from March 6, 20
• A resident of White Cloud Township stopped in to discuss solar companies.
• Met with a technician from Maryville Glass and Lock to look at doors at the courthouse for repair or replace estimates.
• The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins and Patton, conducted the 2023 Township Official’s meeting for township trustees, board members, clerks and operators. Amber Barnes, USDA was in attendance to speak about a grant and loan program through USDA. The lunch and meeting were sponsored by Foley Equipment, Metal Culverts, MACTO, Murphy Tractor, Norris Quarries, Oden Enterprises, Schildberg Construction, Snyder and Associates and State Tractor & Equipment.