COURT NEWS
May 16
Judge Corey Herron
Zachary D. Bernard, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Stealing, Probation surrendered, original sentence of 180 days county jail ordered to be served
Lacie N. Hamilton, Worth, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Six years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation
Robert A. Rother, Maitland, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Seven years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation
May 17
Judge Robert Rice
Everton Hayden, Clyde, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $500
Michael A. Poppa Jr., Hopkins, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $100
Kelsie M. Walker, St. Joseph, Stealing, Failure to appear, warrant issued