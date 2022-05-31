COURT NEWS

May 16

Judge Corey Herron

Zachary D. Bernard, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Stealing, Probation surrendered, original sentence of 180 days county jail ordered to be served

Lacie N. Hamilton, Worth, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Six years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation

Robert A. Rother, Maitland, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Seven years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation

May 17

Judge Robert Rice

Everton Hayden, Clyde, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $500

Michael A. Poppa Jr., Hopkins, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $100

Kelsie M. Walker, St. Joseph, Stealing, Failure to appear, warrant issued

