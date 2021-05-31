COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, May 13.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MOPERM Epidemiological Coverage information
• Chris Wallace, Nodaway County Extension, stopped in to discuss broadband coverage within Nodaway County.
• The commission called Matt Sorensen, SAMs, to discuss updating maps for the CART roads. The commission will have to double check reconstruction roads listed as compared with existing maps.
• A resident stopped in to discuss tower concerns within the Enel White Cloud Wind project area.
• H.R. Director, Tammy Carter, met with the commission and Major Scott Wedlock regarding training and travel time for staff.
• An inspection was made of a road and tube on #744 in White Cloud Township and Bridge #646 in Jefferson Township.
• A message was left for Nancy Pulley to check to see if she is willing to serve the remainder of a board term for the Senate Bill 40 board. Board seats for the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) and Northwest Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ) were discussed. On the EEZ Board, Brenda Dougan has agreed to fill a seat (term ends 2024) and both Greg McDanel (2025) and Ray Meyer (2023) agreed to renew terms. For the NW EEZ Board, Dennis Monticue and Larry Ecker (terms end 2023), Bernie Farmer (term ends 2024) and John Blackford (term ends 2025) all agreed to renew terms.
• An inspection was made of a road and tube on #777 and #778 in Hughes Township and tubes on Roads #809 and #810 in Monroe Township.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, May 18.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and Deputy Clerk Angie Cordell.
• Approvals and requisitions: Road and Bridge Equipment/Fuel Report; Invoices to CSG Forte Payments, Inc., Thomson Reuters, Holt County Treasurer (Change of Venue costs); Williams Lawn Seed, Nodaway County Ambulance and Rush Printing. Sheriff to Missouri Department of Revenue for titling fees; to Hy-Vee, Graves Food and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies for June; to Deputy Sheriff Salary Supplement.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate(s) of Training for County Commissioners
• The commission reviewed a denial letter and attachments of the first appeal on Federal Emergency Management Agency Project #123424 (PA ID 147-99147-00.)
• The commission left a second message for Nancy Pulley regarding serving a term on the Senate Bill 40 Board.
• The commission went into closed session for 51 minutes pursuant to Sunshine Law 610.021 (3) for personnel.
• A call was made to Ron Scroggie, Enel White Cloud Wind project to discuss tubes and Road #320. A follow-up call was made to a resident in Hughes Township regarding Road #782-783.
• The commission went into a second (Emergency) closed session for 45 minutes pursuant to Sunshine Law 610.021 (3) for personnel.
• The commissioners RSVPed via phone for the Northwest District County Commissioners Meeting to be held in Andrew County on Thursday, June 17.
• A call was returned to a resident in Monroe Township regarding the Enel White Cloud wind turbines and the FAA.
• A call was made to Stan Sportsman, Hughes Township Trustee, regarding Road #782-783 in Hughes Township.
• An inspection was made of a Road #285 in Union Township and Roads #372 and #375 in Polk Township.
• The commission received a call from a Jackson Township resident regarding sewer lines.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, May 20.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Inventory Transfer and Disposal forms. Road and Bridge to Brooner Construction for equipment rental for Bridge #0287000; to Concrete Pumping for Bridge #0287000 concrete; to Gray Oil for diesel; to Fastenal for supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Adjuster’s Report for 2021 Jail Fire (Wickizer & Clutter Multi-Line Insurance Adjusters)
• The commission reviewed and signed a Standard Terms and Conditions agreement sent by Matt Sorensen, SAM Company, for updating maps for the CART roads.
• A call was made to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates to discuss the delay in environmentals regarding BRO-B074(62) bridge and see if the commission can follow-up with anyone to keep the project moving. Macias is going to touch base with David Earls at Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) first and get back with the Commission.
• Burns gave updates on upcoming road work projects within the county.
• The commission went into closed session for two hours and four minutes pursuant to Sunshine Law 610.021 (3) for personnel.
• A resident of Grant Township stopped in to discuss road issues.
• Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor and Kelton Emery, Polk Township maintenance operator met with the commission to discuss the CART Rock Road mapping.