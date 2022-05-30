MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL

May 21

5:49 p.m. – Jalen M. Malone, 22, Dunlap, Iowa – Three misd. Warrants, Maryville Police

11:03 p.m. – Logan A. Steeve, 23, Hopkins – Fail to have two lighted headlamps; Driving while intoxicated

0
0
0
0
0

Tags