COURT NEWS
April 27
Judge Corey Herron
Garrett A. Brown, Lenox, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, Two years supervised probation
May 5
Judge Robert Rice
Calista A. Shafer, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $224
Ryan A. Muskeyvalley, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Kevin D. Herzberg, Burlington Jct., Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Brice A. Lockhart, Stanberry, Seat belt violation, $10
Nicholas A. Cebulko, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $605.0
Shamarcus R. Terrl, Milledgeville, Georgia, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Jamar A. Trimble, Bakersfield, California, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Alvin M. Todd, Eldorado Springs, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50
Carson W. Runde, Parnell, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
May 10
Judge Roger Prokes
Betty S. Fanning, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification of 15 days shock incarceration
Ethan B. Karr, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Domestic assault, second degree, Suspended imposition of sentenced revoked, Four years Department of Corrections
Aaron J. Walker, Ravenwood, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Three years Department of Corrections; Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop, 30 days county jail
Sara N. Service, Guilford, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
May 10
Judge Corey Herron
Deijah Sue Deornellis, Kearney, Operate vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
May 11
Judge Robert Rice
Kevin B. Stark, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, Two years supervised probation, 30 days shock via house arrest with electronic monitoring