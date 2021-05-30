COURT NEWS

April 27

Judge Corey Herron

Garrett A. Brown, Lenox, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, Two years supervised probation

May 5

Judge Robert Rice

Calista A. Shafer, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $224

Ryan A. Muskeyvalley, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Kevin D. Herzberg, Burlington Jct., Failure to register vehicle, $50.50

Brice A. Lockhart, Stanberry, Seat belt violation, $10

Nicholas A. Cebulko, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $605.0

Shamarcus R. Terrl, Milledgeville, Georgia, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Jamar A. Trimble, Bakersfield, California, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Alvin M. Todd, Eldorado Springs, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50

Carson W. Runde, Parnell, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

May 10

Judge Roger Prokes

Betty S. Fanning, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification of 15 days shock incarceration

Ethan B. Karr, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Domestic assault, second degree, Suspended imposition of sentenced revoked, Four years Department of Corrections

Aaron J. Walker, Ravenwood, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Three years Department of Corrections; Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop, 30 days county jail

Sara N. Service, Guilford, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

May 10

Judge Corey Herron

Deijah Sue Deornellis, Kearney, Operate vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

May 11

Judge Robert Rice

Kevin B. Stark, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, Two years supervised probation, 30 days shock  via house arrest with electronic monitoring

 

