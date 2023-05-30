MUNICIPAL COURT
May 17
Judge Robert Rice
Alexys N. Anderson, Maryville – Shoplifting, $300
Joey K. Boden, Lincoln, Nebraska, Shoplifting, $300
Gregory L. Brumley, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100
Kaia R. Calloway, Savannah, Defective equipment, $461.50; Defective equipment, $211.50
Ryan H. Coats, Bolckow, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Carl D. Colville, Ravenwood, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Leah N. Comstock, Omaha, Nebraska, Failed to register vehicle, $500
Austin E. David, Maryville, Excessive acceleration, $50.50
Jacob E. Everhart, Maryville, Expired plates, $50.50
Sophia E. Ferguson, Conception Jct., Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Madison Gammill, St. Ann, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Helen M. Goddard, Hopkins, Failure to yield, $125
Yujia Guo, Chaoyang, Defective equipment, $186.50
Grace C. Heater, St. Joseph, Defective equipment, $186.50
Rachel A. Henze, Kirkwood, Defective equipment, $186.50
Isabelle E. Howayek, Lee’s Summit, Defective equipment, $186.50
Samuel M. Humphrey, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
Johnathan C. Kothe, Maryville, Failed to stop at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Alyssa J. Larson, Maryville, Peace disturbance, $300
Madalyn K. Larson-Watkins, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Augustus A. McCollough, Burlington Jct., Defective equipment, $186.50
Maurice S. Mongomery, Hermanville, Mississippi, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Gabrielle Mueller, Maryville, Shoplifting, $300
Bethany R. Parks, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Shoplifting, $300
Carly Prusia, Omaha, Nebraska, Expired driver’s license, $50.50
Christopher A. Ray, Sheridan, Expired plates, $50.50
Skylar A. Rufenacht, Independence, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $350; Driving while revoked, suspended, $500
Janumula Sailaxman, Maryville, Excessive acceleration, $50.50
Tristan R. Trimble, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Srinivasa R. Venna, Bruner, Seat Belt violation, $10; Followed another vehicle too closely, one year unsupervised probation
Mariah D.M. Weaver, Gilbert, Arizona, Expired plates, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Alyssa K. Wright, Kansas City, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100
Jacob L. Yoder, Skidmore, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Savannah G. Young, Warrenton, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Monica L. Zeigel, Graham, Expired plates, $50.50