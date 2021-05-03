COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, April 20.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
• Approvals and requisitions: Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for fuel.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Executed Worth/Nodaway Transfer of Funds letters; MoDOT letter regarding transfer of funds; Public Service Commission for Evergy Missouri West; Letter from Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) re: American Rescue Plan Act
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, gave an update on crew activity.
• The commission updated the Restricted Key Authorization form for Maryville Glass and Lock.
• The commission completed a spreadsheet form regarding the American Rescue Plan project prioritization for Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Government.
• B. Walker discussed with the commission a program that FEMA is offering for reimbursable funeral expenses (up to $9,000) due to COVID. Walker stated that Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, had asked that she be allowed to look further into this program.
• Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, along with Jerri Dearmont and Kim Mildward of Northwest Regional Council of Governments, stopped in to speak with the commission regarding the timeline for BRO-B074(62). Macias reported that the environmentals were submitted to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) on April 19, 2021 and that right-of-way requirements have been sent on to Midland Engineering and Macias looks for those to be back quickly. The BRO-B074(62) bridge (Bridge #0411018) will be built in part with the use of the remaining Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant funds for Jackson Township. Macias discussed with Dearmont the document requirements CDBG has to make sure their needs are met.
• E. Walker and Russ Placzek, Oden Enterprises, Inc. were present as bids were opened for Bridges #0956002 and #0086002. Only one bid was received for each bridge from Oden Enterprises, Inc. The bids were accepted.
• Meeting minutes from April 1, 2021 were amended to include the First Reading of CART Road #335 in Lincoln Township.
• Eric Fuchs, Source Water Technician with Missouri Rural Water Association, along with Luke Skinner, Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS) and Jeremy Redden, Soil and Water Conservation, gave a presentation to the commission on source water protection at the Mozingo Watershed. Fuchs showed different management practices and aggregate stability. Also present Colton Catterton, landowner, Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED), Lily White, Maryville Chamber of Commerce and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.
• An Atchison Township resident was in contact regarding damage to a culvert.
• A resident of Independence Township stopped in to discuss issues with Road #193.
• A presentation was given by Jim and Grace Hobbs, regarding cleaning solutions for air purification.
• Prosecuting Attorney, Caleb Phillips, briefed the commission on options on a criminal case he is working. Also present were Sheriff Randy Strong and Captain Scott Wedlock.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, April 22.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. Not present North District Commissioner Chris Burns,
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Inventory Disposal form for Sheriff for office equipment; Invoice to Coenen Enterprises, Inc. Sheriff to Tri-State for new vehicle; to Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. for equipment; Road and Bridge to Strueby Diesel for repair.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Household Hazard Waste dates for the 2021-22 grant cycle
• A call was returned to an Atchison Township resident regarding damage to a culvert.
• A call was made to Matthew “Flag” Flaherty of Northwest Cell, regarding the phone usage on a couple of lines.
• Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, sent a form from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Application for Department of the Army Permit was signed and returned to Macias.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, updated the commission on the training she had recently attended.
• The commission inspected Road #525 in Green Township, Road #345 in Nodaway Township and a streambank issue on Road #90 in Atchison Township.
• The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton, conducted the 2021 Township Official’s meeting for township trustees, board members, clerks and operators. Amber Barnes, USDA was in attendance to speak about the program she operates. The lunch and meeting were sponsored by Foley Equipment, Metal Culverts, MACTO,
Murphy Tractor, Norris Quarries, Oden Enterprises, Schildberg Construction and Snyder and Associates.
• Rex Wallace, assessor discussed tax levies as it relates to wind towers. The commission also discussed open board seats for the Enhanced Enterprise Zone and the Northwest Nodaway Enhanced Enterprise Zones. Also present: Jenkins and Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development.