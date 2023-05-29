COURT NEWS
May 15
Judge Corey Herron
Jason Sarabia, Lincoln, Nebraska, Escape or attempted escape from custody; Property damage, second degree, Six months county jail
Tina M. Culbertson, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance, Five years supervised probation
Scott Cunningham, Kansas City, Driving while intoxicated, Two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration
Wayne S. Lawson, Skidmore, Endangering the welfare of a child, second degree, Two years supervised probation
David A. Morriss, Guilford, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident; Failure to register motor vehicle, Two years supervised probation; Seat belt violation, $10
Chester R. Patterson, Denver, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation
Victor J. Shores, Maryville, Operated vehicle on highway without valid license, third and subsequent offense, Five years supervised probation
May 16
Judge Robert Rice
Ryan J. Ancell, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; Failure to register motor vehicle; Fail to place vehicle not in motion as near right hand side of highway as practicable; Fail to stop for stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection; Operate motorcycle when driver’s license not validated for such operation, first offense; Failed to wear protective, approved head gear when on motorcycle in motion; Failed to display lighted lamps on motor vehicle, motor drawn vehicle, motorcycle as required, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kevin J. Trimble, Albany, Driving while intoxicated; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Two years supervised probation, complete SATOP
May 17
Judge Robert Rice
Michal K. Adkins, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $178.50
Damon M. Andrews, Clearmont, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Jesse L. Birkenholz, Hopkins, Seat belt violation, $10
Emma G. Brushwood, Elsberry, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $228.50
Kimberly M. Clements, Maryville, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $228.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Ashton L. Dain, Kansas City, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Cristina Del Angel, Carroll, Iowa, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $228.50
Scott C. Edwards, St. Louis, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $178.50
Ashley M. Farrell, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Jacob Flint, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50; Speeding, 26+ mph over, $228.50
Andrew T, Harris, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $278.50
Stetson A. Jackson, Barnard, Driver fail to secure child less than 8 in child restraint or booster seat, $49.50
Maryann R. Johnson, Liberty, Fail to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection, so close to cause hazard, $60.50
Candy L. Jones, Cassody, Kansas, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Chelyn S. Lager, Moody, Texas, Seat belt violation, $10
Bianca A. Lange, Cameron, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Jaden W. Loe, Lenox, iowa, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $228.50
Gage D. Marriott, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Jacob M. Meyer, Ravenwood, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $178.50
Michael W. Moyer, Pickering, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $178.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Kaden L. Nauman, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Tyler J. Olinger, Kansas City, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Marli M. Parra, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Jessie Peter, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Dominick K. Polsley, Shenandoah, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303.50
Tyler E. Reed, Shawnee, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Paige E. Riggert, Elkhorn, Nebraska, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Jacob M. Slabaugh, Gilman City, Driver fail to secure child less than 16 in properly adjusted/fastened restraint, $10
Rickie L. Stanton, Skidmore, Seat belt violation, $10; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Mary Sue Steinhauser, Stanberry, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $228.50
Ashleigh N. Stevens, Hopkins, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Trevor N. Tubbs, Craig, Fail to properly affix, fasten to or maintain motor vehicle, trailer plates, $50.50
David C. Williams, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Seat belt violation, $10