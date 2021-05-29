LAND TRANSFERS
May 19, 2021
Robert D. and Dagmar A. Whipple to The Robert D. and Dagmar A. Whipple Revocable Trust – All NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 31-64-34…See Record and S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 31-66-34..See Record
Mark and Christina Lytle to Dennis W. Lock – S1/2 NE1/4 Except SE1/4 NE1/4 and W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 31-64-34…See Record
Jeremy W., Jeremy L. and Patricia L. Ellis to Grant Maurer – Lot 42 Village O Estates
Graham Housing Corp, Ed Heitman, president to Elk Horn Enterprises LLC –Parts Tracts A & B: Lots 3, 4, 2, 5 Blk 2 Bohart’s First Addition to Graham
May 21, 2021
Angela R. Coleman to John J. Horn – Lot 5 A-Plus Acres Subdivision of Maryville
Samuel A. Schafer to Carol McIntyre – Com SE Cor Sec 9-63-36
Paul G. and Pamela A. Stoll to Keith and Melissa Stoll – SE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 34-64-34
Kyle C. and Miranda Hoyt to Brian H. and Jennifer A. Brown – N 78 Ft Lots 4, 5 Fullerton Addition to Maryville
May 24, 2021
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust to Sammy Schneider – Lots 5, 6 Blk 15 Wilson’s Second Addition to the Town of Guilford
Max E. and J. Gayle Hull Revocable Trust to Donald Jr. and Teresa Fast Family Trust, Tyler and Tayne Fast – A Tract in Sec 30
Virginia K. and Gary E. Frear Revocable Trust, Gary E. Frear, Trustee to Rick and Katherine Hansen – Lot Blk 59 E. S. Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville