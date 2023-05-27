COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, May 16.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to J & A Traffic Products, Thomas’ Lawn Care, LLC and Rush Printing company, Inc. Commission to Maryville Glass and Lock for building maintenance.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Road and Bridge Fuel and Equipment Report (April 2023); Sheriff Report (April 2023)
• John Schenkel, Trustee of Polk Township called regarding road rock issues. Schenkel requested the commission to go look at a road and look at the rock quality.
• The commission reviewed and signed a letter of support to the Missouri Department of Economic Development in support of the Community Revitalization Round II Grant to construct the Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project.
• The Subaward Agreement regarding Dounty Jail Maintenance and Improvement grant for Nodaway County was reviewed and signed.
• A call was put in to Greg Seifert, Creal Clark and Seifert, regarding invoices sent for payment. Invoices were already paid, information on dates of payment were given to Seifert to check into.
• The commission reviewed a quote supplied by Maryville Glass and Lock to replace two doors at the courthouse. Calls were made to Kizer Collision and Towing, Pitzenbarger Auto Body and Walker Auto Body for quotes on painting the doors before install.
• The commission attended the Legislative Coffee held by the Maryville Greater Chamber of Commerce.
• Board member, Jakob Cordell, called in to discuss CART Rock roads within Green Township.
• Lindsey Chaffin, sales representative for Great River Engineering, called the commission to discuss the new round of funds for bridges.
• Aaron McVicker, McClure Engineering sales representative, discussed the new round of funds for bridges.
• Adam Stratton, Acciona and Anna Kimbrell, Husch Blackwell, stopped in to discuss set back regulations.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, May 18
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included: Invoice to Gray Oil for Road & Bridge, Liquor Licenses for the following business: M&M Pub and Grub, Holtman Oil Co., Rick’s Country Shoppe & Woldruff Fencing. Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for gas and diesel.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff Department new hire; Great River Engineering; Municipal Court; April 911 update; Extension Council Expense Report; MoDOT CART road numbers and Bridge #0228013 & #0870014 eligible for BRO-Program; Dave Earls, Lager Road Documents the Public Administrator.
• MoDOT, Nathan King, May 30th at 9:30 a.m. for BRO Program updates.
• Ronald Lager, Polk Township resident, with information for a tube on Road #1080. Brian Engle Road and Bridge Supervisor will coordinate with him on a tube replacement.
• Bridge #805 in Monroe Township, Road #615 and #1043 in Polk Township were inspected.
• New Construction Project on Road #999 in Washington Township was approved.
• Brush collection along roads and new construction projects in Jefferson Township.
• Rex Wallace and Marilyn Jenkins gave a summary of property tax credits which authorizes a county to grant a property tax credit to people who are eligible for Social Security retirement benefits and/or the owner of record of or have a legal equability in a homestead and/or liable for the payment of real property taxes on such homestead. Wallace and Jenkins will gather more information and report back.