MUNICIPAL COURT

May 4

Judge Robert Rice

Chance Allen, Maryville, Defective equipment, $300

Madysen Banzhoff, Lincoln, Nebraska, Defective equipment, $300

Timothy G. Booth, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125

Sayak Chandra, Portage, Wisconsin, Failure to dim lights, $45.50

Aashutosh Chapagain, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125

Alisha K. Degase, Maryville, Defective equipment, $300

Emma Haley, Kansas City, Expired plates, $50.50

Kelsey M. Havel, Osage, Iowa, Failed to yield, $125

Taylor L. Holley, Maryville, Expired plates, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Anthony D. Jaspering, Troy, Nuisance violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Krista K. Jones, Savannah, Minor visibly intoxicate/BAC .02 or more, $200

Amanda L. King, Hopkins, Failed to register vehicle, $45.50

Maxwell Kneib, Raymore, Defective equipment, $400

Dhana S. Kuchi, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100

Natalee M. Lorch, Maryville, Stealing/Larceny/Theft, $200

Dean O’Brien, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $22.75

Navin Paul, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $22.75

James D. Teague, Conception Jct., Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Garrett M. Torres, Maryville, Driving while revoked or suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Tucker J. Turner, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250

Elizabeth Underwood, Maryville, Possess marijuana, $200; Possess drug paraphernalia, $100; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125

Kenneth G. Weaver, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Eric T. Wentz, Lincoln, Nebraska, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

Kody Wigle, White Cloud, Kansas, Minor visibly intoxicate/BAC .02 or more, $200; Equipment violation, $45.50

