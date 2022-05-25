MUNICIPAL COURT
May 4
Judge Robert Rice
Chance Allen, Maryville, Defective equipment, $300
Madysen Banzhoff, Lincoln, Nebraska, Defective equipment, $300
Timothy G. Booth, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Sayak Chandra, Portage, Wisconsin, Failure to dim lights, $45.50
Aashutosh Chapagain, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Alisha K. Degase, Maryville, Defective equipment, $300
Emma Haley, Kansas City, Expired plates, $50.50
Kelsey M. Havel, Osage, Iowa, Failed to yield, $125
Taylor L. Holley, Maryville, Expired plates, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Anthony D. Jaspering, Troy, Nuisance violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Krista K. Jones, Savannah, Minor visibly intoxicate/BAC .02 or more, $200
Amanda L. King, Hopkins, Failed to register vehicle, $45.50
Maxwell Kneib, Raymore, Defective equipment, $400
Dhana S. Kuchi, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100
Natalee M. Lorch, Maryville, Stealing/Larceny/Theft, $200
Dean O’Brien, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $22.75
Navin Paul, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $22.75
James D. Teague, Conception Jct., Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Garrett M. Torres, Maryville, Driving while revoked or suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tucker J. Turner, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Elizabeth Underwood, Maryville, Possess marijuana, $200; Possess drug paraphernalia, $100; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Kenneth G. Weaver, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Eric T. Wentz, Lincoln, Nebraska, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Kody Wigle, White Cloud, Kansas, Minor visibly intoxicate/BAC .02 or more, $200; Equipment violation, $45.50