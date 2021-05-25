MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY

May 4

7:31 a.m. – 100 block Whiteridge Dr. – Leaving the scene of an accident – Ongoing investigation

May 5

4:11 p.m. – 500 block E. 7th – Wesley G. Parker, Jr., Maryville – Driving while suspended, second or third offense

May 6

8:08 a.m. – 300 block N. Main – Harry F. Guest, 43, Maryville – Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Unlawful possession of a firearm, while in possession of a controlled substance; Unlawful possession of a firearm while intoxicated

2:24 p.m. – 600 block N. Main – Recovered property – Ongoing investigation

2:53 p.m. – 500 block W. 5th – Burglary – Ongoing investigation

May 7

1:06 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – William A. Enk, 55, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

May 8

12:35 p.m. – 100 block W. 16th – Property damage, Second degree – Ongoing investigation

May 9

1:00 a.m. – 300 block W. 2nd – Renoir M. L. Ledux, 38, Maryville – Property damage

1:56 a.m. – 500 block W. 9th – Stealing – Recovered stolen property

11:30 a.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation

May 11

1:36 a.m. – 71 Highway & South Ave. – Amber R. Nelson, 39, St. Joseph – Improper registration; Driving while suspended, revoked, Second offense

6:35 p.m. – 700 block E. Jenkins – Josie Fredericks, 41, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

8:18 p.m. – 100 block W. 9th – Bobby G. Mott, 38, Savannah – Driving while suspended; Failure to register a motor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility

May 12

1:09 a.m. – 400 block W. 7th – Dylan M. George, 19, Mound City – Driving while intoxicated; No valid driver’s license; Careless and imprudent driving

May 14

11:31 a.m. – 200 block Park Ave. – Identity theft – Ongoing investigation

7:41 p.m. – 1400 block S. Main – Recovered property – Bicycle

May 15

12:52 a.m. – 500 block Davison Sq. – Harassment – Ongoing investigation

1:36 a.m. – 100 block W. Lincoln – Carey J. Volner, 22, Maitland – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to maintain right half of roadway; James D. Chesnut, 22, Skidmore – Open container in a motor vehicle

12:20 p.m. – 300 block E. 5th – Harboring a vicious animal – Ongoing investigation

Accidents

May 3

3:03 p.m. – 100 block W. south Ave. – Driver 1: Matthew Henry, 20, Burlington Jct.; Driver 2: Merilyn S. Durham, 82, Ravenwood

May 8

2:27 p.m. – 2900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Brandon Schopfer, 19, Savannah; Driver 2: David Walden, 21, Nevada, Iowa

May 10

6:56 p.m. – S. Main & Old S. Main – Driver 1: Wolbert S.K. Nollet, 22, Maryville; Driver 2: Douglas N. Porter, 66, Maryville

0
0
0
0
0

Tags