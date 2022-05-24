LAND TRANSFERS
April 29, 2022
Brandon and Natasha Brand to Wade Tobin – Lot 36 Village O East Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Drew Michael and Taylor Ann Bruner to Adam and Cassidy Prudy – Com W1/4 Cor Sec 20-64-35…See Record
May 2, 2022
Reid Zimmerman to Michael and Kimberly Palmer – W 66 Ft Lots 5, 6 Blk 14 Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Dad-Gumm-1, LLC, Linda A. Schieber, Steven E. Gumm and Brenda K. Rapp to Edward W. and Bettina E. Walton – Lot 4 Blk 22 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
John F. Calfee to Riley L. and Kristie K. Young – Co NW Cor Lot 2 Blk 1 McFarlnds’ Second Addition to Hopkins
Saundra K. Harney to Saundra K. Harney Revocable Trust – Lot 42 Westridge Estates Plat 2
LR Mercer Enterprises, Inc, Leon E. and Rebecca S. Mercer to Leon E. and Rebecca S. Mercer – W1/2 Lot 1 Blk 21 Original Town of Maryville and Lot 14 Countryside North, an Addition to Maryville
Garrett L. and Melissa O’Dell to Curtis and Julie Tobin – Beg SW Cor Lot 12 Western Boundary of Southern Extension to Maryville..See Record
Scott G. and Kimberly L. Wiederholt to Scott G. and Kimberly L. Wiederholt Joint Declaration of Trust – See Record
Xiong Liu to Runway Properties LLC – Lots 2, 3, 4 Half Blk 2 TL Robinson’s First Addition to Maryville
Xiong Liu to Runway Properties LLC – E1/2 Vacated Alley Running N&S Along W Side of Lot 2, 3, 4 Blk 2 TL Robinson’s First Addition to Maryville
Heather and Keith Pruente to Coralea Samson – Lots 5, 6 Blk 6 Guilford
Greg Schulte to Greg and Kathy Davis – Com SE Cor Sec 1-65-35…See Record
Michael P. and Sarah E. Creason to Greg Book – Lot 43 Scout Ridge Estates Amended Plat No 1
Megan E. and Andrew Bird, Megan E. Lee to Matthew C. can Katie S. Smith – Lot 14 Village O East Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Belva Dean Dawson to Jeffrey Lynn Siemer and Tina Marie Dawson – Tr NE1/4 Sec 21-64-37…See Record
May 3, 2022
Jerry D. and Vallera E. Copple to Ratan Lal – Lot 21 Village O East Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Tom and Nancy Townsend Family Trust, Thomas Steven and Donald L. Townsend, Trustees to Jerry D. and Vallera E. Copple – Part of Lots 2, 3 Blk 2 Northwest Terrace Subdivision…See Record
Colton and Teira Drish to Lance Sloniker – Lot 2 Archer’s Subdivision to Maryville
James Dean and Codi Wymore to Kyle Mallatt – E1/2 Lots 5, 6 Blk 7 Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
David W. and Susan M. Hornbuckle, Susan M. Lamme to Joshua and Amber Volner – See Record
May 4, 2022
Leslie A. and Susan Law to Michael and Jessica Vest – Beg at S1/4 Cor NE1/4 Sec 30-6-36…See Record
Leo E. and Viola R. Luke to Leo Luke Revocable Trust – See Record
May 5, 2022
Jerome A. Grisanti, Alice K. Foose to Jessica A. Gage – W 85 Ft Lot 3 Northern Boundary Original Town of Maryville
Leland R. Larose to Ryan and Quatina Wyllie – Beg. Center Sec 23-65-35…See Record
May 6, 2022
Angela and Benjamin Kloos to Mackenzie E. Wieners and Blake E. Shiflett – Lot 1 Blk 6 M.G. Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
May 10, 2022
Stagner Properties 1, LLC, Todd Stagner to Shaylin Miller and Travis Arnold – Part of Blk 5 WR Saunders Addition to the Town of Maryville..See Record
Tom and Nancy Townsend Family Trust, Steven and Donald L. Townsend, Successor Trustees to Thomas S. and Cheryl A. Townsend Revocable Trust – Lot 7, 8, 9, 10 Blk 2 Northwest Terrace Subdivision..See Record
Tom and Nancy Townsend Family Trust, Steven and Donald L. Townsend, Successor Trustees to Kenneth and Peggy Townsend – See Record
Tom and Nancy Townsend Family Trust, Steven and Donald L. Townsend, Successor Trustees to Donald L. and M. Leanne Townsend – See Record
Marjorie J. Hughes and Keith H. Yount to Marjorie J. Hughes Revocable Trust – See Record
Cody D. and Necama Parman to Colten and Hannah Catterton – See Record
May 11, 2022
David and Dana Schmidt to David and Dana Schmidt – See Record
J-8 Development LLC, John and James L. Blackford to Bryon Clark Construction LLC – S1/2 SE1/4 E of Muddy Creek Sec 11-65-37
Gary Nally Revocable Living Trust to Mark A. Hoover Revocable Trust and Melinda Sayre-Hoover Revocable Trust – See Record
Felton Land Company LLC, J.A. Felton to Gary Nally Revocable Trust – NE1/4 Sec 12-64-36…See Record
May 12, 2022
Zachary Austin Nielson to TDA Enterprises, LLC – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 12-62-34
Donald Scott and Kimberly D. Shamberger to D. Scott and Kimberly D. Shamberger Revocable Living Trust – Lot 11 Blk 4 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to the City of Maryville
May 13, 2022
Johnna Lyn and James Beemer to Dakota Bryan Beemer – Com SW Cor Sec 26-64-35…See Record
Steve and Darla Thompson to Charles R. Smith – W 24 Ft Lot 1 Blk 58 Original Town Hopkins
Paul and Melanie Henggeler to Darlene C. Hellerich – Lot 9 Blk 14 Original Town of Barnard
Stagner Properties 1, LLC, Todd L. Stagner to Isaiah and Caitlin Korthanke _ Tr Com NE Cor Lot 17 Western Boundary…See Record
May 16, 2022
Laton Goodson to Wayne and Katie Miller – See Record
Nancy L. Townsend Trust, Dennis Farrell Trustee to Donald L. and Leeanne Townsend – Lots 4, 5 Blk 1 Northwest Terrace Subdivision
Charles and Judith Glass to David W. and Anna R. Baker – Lot 12 and N1/2 Lot 11 White Ridge Addition to Maryville
May 17, 2022
Dennis John, Aneta Marie, Donald Lee and Carol Ann Murphy to K.C.L. Express, Inc. – Com NE Cor Sec 36-67-37…See Record
Mary Sharp to Darrell and Christina Charles – Lots 11, 12 Blk 1 10th Addition to Town of Skidmore
Michael H. and Elizabeth M. Mandrick to Michael H. and Elizabeth M. Mandrick Revocable Living Trust – Lot 15 Plat 1 Golden Acres Subdivision
Philip A. and Amy L. Schreck to Julie Myers – See Record