LAND TRANSFERS

May 12, 2021

Dayton Murry and Makayla Riley to Tristan Miller – Part of Lot 14 East Addition to Burlington Jct.

James D. and Nancy M. Scarbrough Revocable Trust to John and Jennifer Dirks – Com N1/4 Cor. Sec 8-66-34….See Record

Annabelle Morton to Bearcat Properties LLC – Co SE Cor Sec 18-64-35..See Record

Jeffrey A. and Patricia J. Wiederholt to Troy D. and Kristen R. Sherry – Com S1/4 Cor Sec 16-64-33…See Record

May 13, 2021

Ryan and Ashley Anderson to Anthony N. Masoner – Com NW Cor Lot 4 Blk C Lynnhurst Subdivision, An Addition to Maryville…See Record

Jennifer A. King to Cully and Julie Nichols – E 72 Ft. Lots 3, 4 Blk 6 Robinson’s Third Addition to Maryville

Lynn A. Bram Trust to Eric E. and Jill A. Gockel – Lot 89 Correction Plat Golden Acres Subdivision Amended Plat 1, an Addition to Maryville

May 14, 2021

Henry C. and Valerie D. Bilecki to Jared Vickroy – Part of Lots 6, 7, 8 Blk 44 E Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville

Spurns Development LLC, Danny Burns to Clint and Randi Richardson – Lot 7A Final Plat Scout Ridge Plat No 2…See Record

Amber R. Jenkins to Rodney G. and Brenda S. Lewis Revocable Living Trust – Tract in Sec 11-62-37

Aaron and Jill Auten to Robert Savage – Part of Lot 6 Blk 2 LA Bariteaus Addition

Brandon M. and Leah Davenport to Matt, Katlyn, Mike and Diane Miller – Part of Lots 62, 63 Village O Estates

Dad Gumm-5, LLC, Steven E. Gumm, Linda A. Schieber and Brenda S. Rapp to Lee Normandeau – W 50 Ft. Lots 5, 6 Western Boundary of the Southern Extension in Maryville

Matthew Williamson to Samuel C. Martell III – Lot 10 Blk 23 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville

May 17, 2021

John F. and Deborah A. Coleman to Club Enterprises, LLC – E 89 Ft. Lot 2 Blk 20 WR Saunders’ Addition to Maryville

Doris M. Porterfield to Doris M. Porterfield Revocable Trust – See Record

Rusty B. and Angela L. McKnight to Courtney Scholting – A Tract in NE1/4 Sec 18-64-35 – ½ Blk 16 Saunders’ Addition to Original Town of Maryville

Seth Robert and Shelby Nichole Thomas to Wyatt Reiland and Melissa Renee Eubank – Lot 29 Southdale Subdivision Phase III, an Addition to the City of Maryville

Sara Mundorff to John Mundorf – Com NW Cor Sec 13-64-35

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp USA to Shelby Thomas – Lot 30 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat 2, an Addition to Maryville

May 18, 2021

Michael John Molnar to Lacie Molnar – Lot 22 Except W 10’ and Lots 23, 24 Blk 22 City of Burlington Jct.

 

