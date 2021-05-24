LAND TRANSFERS
May 12, 2021
Dayton Murry and Makayla Riley to Tristan Miller – Part of Lot 14 East Addition to Burlington Jct.
James D. and Nancy M. Scarbrough Revocable Trust to John and Jennifer Dirks – Com N1/4 Cor. Sec 8-66-34….See Record
Annabelle Morton to Bearcat Properties LLC – Co SE Cor Sec 18-64-35..See Record
Jeffrey A. and Patricia J. Wiederholt to Troy D. and Kristen R. Sherry – Com S1/4 Cor Sec 16-64-33…See Record
May 13, 2021
Ryan and Ashley Anderson to Anthony N. Masoner – Com NW Cor Lot 4 Blk C Lynnhurst Subdivision, An Addition to Maryville…See Record
Jennifer A. King to Cully and Julie Nichols – E 72 Ft. Lots 3, 4 Blk 6 Robinson’s Third Addition to Maryville
Lynn A. Bram Trust to Eric E. and Jill A. Gockel – Lot 89 Correction Plat Golden Acres Subdivision Amended Plat 1, an Addition to Maryville
May 14, 2021
Henry C. and Valerie D. Bilecki to Jared Vickroy – Part of Lots 6, 7, 8 Blk 44 E Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville
Spurns Development LLC, Danny Burns to Clint and Randi Richardson – Lot 7A Final Plat Scout Ridge Plat No 2…See Record
Amber R. Jenkins to Rodney G. and Brenda S. Lewis Revocable Living Trust – Tract in Sec 11-62-37
Aaron and Jill Auten to Robert Savage – Part of Lot 6 Blk 2 LA Bariteaus Addition
Brandon M. and Leah Davenport to Matt, Katlyn, Mike and Diane Miller – Part of Lots 62, 63 Village O Estates
Dad Gumm-5, LLC, Steven E. Gumm, Linda A. Schieber and Brenda S. Rapp to Lee Normandeau – W 50 Ft. Lots 5, 6 Western Boundary of the Southern Extension in Maryville
Matthew Williamson to Samuel C. Martell III – Lot 10 Blk 23 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
May 17, 2021
John F. and Deborah A. Coleman to Club Enterprises, LLC – E 89 Ft. Lot 2 Blk 20 WR Saunders’ Addition to Maryville
Doris M. Porterfield to Doris M. Porterfield Revocable Trust – See Record
Rusty B. and Angela L. McKnight to Courtney Scholting – A Tract in NE1/4 Sec 18-64-35 – ½ Blk 16 Saunders’ Addition to Original Town of Maryville
Seth Robert and Shelby Nichole Thomas to Wyatt Reiland and Melissa Renee Eubank – Lot 29 Southdale Subdivision Phase III, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Sara Mundorff to John Mundorf – Com NW Cor Sec 13-64-35
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp USA to Shelby Thomas – Lot 30 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat 2, an Addition to Maryville
May 18, 2021
Michael John Molnar to Lacie Molnar – Lot 22 Except W 10’ and Lots 23, 24 Blk 22 City of Burlington Jct.