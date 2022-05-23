COURT NEWS
April 20
Judge Robert Rice
Areyanna M. Sancez, Independence, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $125
Colt S. Smith, Kansas City, Seat belt violation, $10
Corey M. Tucker, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without obtaining a new driver’s license after being revoked, suspended; Fail to properly affix, fasten to or maintain motor vehicle, trailer plates, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Connor M. Weeks, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Mariah J. Parker, Conception Jct., Displayed unlawful plates, placard on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Kevin E. Baker, Albany, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $250
Cody R. Hersh, Maryville, Dispose of garbage, trash, refuse or rubbish not generated on Conservation Department Area, $149.50
Michael D. Ellis, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Scott S. Hendrix, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over
Ashley N. Louthan, Liberty, Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in the same direction, $60.50
Jaeden T. Humphrey, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Geneva Vasquez, Milan, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Ronnie E. Hagey, Burlington Jct., Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Lauren E. Liberty, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Collin W. Aebersold, Kearney, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Seneca A. M. Smiley, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
May 2
Judge Corey Herron
Ryan D. Grady, Probation violation, Harassment, first degree, Probation surrendered, Suspended imposition of sentence revoked and sentenced to four years Department of Corrections
May 3
Judge Robert Rice
Hilario F. Lopez, King City, Driving while intoxicated, $500
Christopher L. Moore, Omaha, Nebraska, Driving while intoxicated; Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 1-35 grams; Operate vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, 13 days county jail; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Owner opera motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second offence, $1
Charles T. Owens, St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Matthew T. Riddle, Clarinda, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Driving while revoked, suspended, $250
Jacqueline R.A. VanFosson, Clarinda, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
May 4
Judge Robert Rice
Russel A. Byergo, Savannah, Seat belt violation, $10
Nicholas Hansen, Dubuque, Iowa, Hunt waterfowl in closed season, $199.50Samuel L. Hummel, Corning, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Linsi A. Mashburn, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Kaden R. Miller, St. Joseph, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $500
May 10
Judge Corey Herron
Ariel Hays, St. Joseph, Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree, Five years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 day shock incarceration
May 10
Judge Robert Rice
Nicholas, J. Abarr, W. Des Moines, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $189
Sydney Umphenour, Wentzville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $174
May 16
Judge Corey Herron
Austin Reed, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Possession of child pornography, second or subsequent offense, Probation surrendered and ordered to serve original sentence of six years Department of Corrections
Cameron J. Smith, Maryville, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification to serve 120 days in Department of Corrections program
Harold E. Suman, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification to serve eight days county jail, probation extended one year
Bradford W. Wermelskirchen, Bolckow, Assault, third degree, Three years Department of Corrections
Myra A. Bernard, St. Joseph, Case review, Burglary, first degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Chad D. King, Kansas City, Stealing $750 or more; Stealing, all others; Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Driving while intoxicated; Property damage, Failure to appear, warrant issued