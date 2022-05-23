COURT NEWS

April 20

Judge Robert Rice

Areyanna M. Sancez, Independence, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $125

Colt S. Smith, Kansas City, Seat belt violation, $10

Corey M. Tucker, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without obtaining a new driver’s license after being revoked, suspended; Fail to properly affix, fasten to or maintain motor vehicle, trailer plates, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Connor M. Weeks, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Mariah J. Parker, Conception Jct., Displayed unlawful plates, placard on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50

Kevin E. Baker, Albany, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $250

Cody R. Hersh, Maryville, Dispose of garbage, trash, refuse or rubbish not generated on Conservation Department Area, $149.50

Michael D. Ellis, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Scott S. Hendrix, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over

Ashley N. Louthan, Liberty, Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in the same direction, $60.50

Jaeden T. Humphrey, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Geneva Vasquez, Milan, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Ronnie E. Hagey, Burlington Jct., Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50

Lauren E. Liberty, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Collin W. Aebersold, Kearney, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Seneca A. M. Smiley, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

May 2

Judge Corey Herron

Ryan D. Grady, Probation violation, Harassment, first degree, Probation surrendered, Suspended imposition of sentence revoked and sentenced to four years Department of Corrections

May 3

Judge Robert Rice

Hilario F. Lopez, King City, Driving while intoxicated, $500

Christopher L. Moore, Omaha, Nebraska, Driving while intoxicated; Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 1-35 grams; Operate vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, 13 days county jail; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Owner opera motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second offence, $1

Charles T. Owens, St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Matthew T. Riddle, Clarinda, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Driving while revoked, suspended, $250

Jacqueline R.A. VanFosson, Clarinda, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

May 4

Judge Robert Rice

Russel A. Byergo, Savannah, Seat belt violation, $10

Nicholas Hansen, Dubuque, Iowa, Hunt waterfowl in closed season, $199.50Samuel L. Hummel, Corning, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Linsi A. Mashburn, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Kaden R. Miller, St. Joseph, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $500

May 10

Judge Corey Herron

Ariel Hays, St. Joseph, Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree, Five years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 day shock incarceration

May 10

Judge Robert Rice

Nicholas, J. Abarr, W. Des Moines, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $189

Sydney Umphenour, Wentzville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $174

May 16

Judge Corey Herron

Austin Reed, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Possession of child pornography, second or subsequent offense, Probation surrendered and ordered to serve original sentence of six years Department of Corrections

Cameron J. Smith, Maryville, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification to serve 120 days in Department of Corrections program

Harold E. Suman, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification to serve eight days county jail, probation extended one year

Bradford W. Wermelskirchen, Bolckow, Assault, third degree, Three years Department of Corrections

Myra A. Bernard, St. Joseph, Case review, Burglary, first degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Chad D. King, Kansas City, Stealing $750 or more; Stealing, all others; Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Driving while intoxicated; Property damage, Failure to appear, warrant issued

