LAND TRANSFERS
May 1, 2023
Series 2 Demott Rental Properties LLC, Derek Demott to Jacob Douglas and Victoria Lynn Vollstedt – Lot 3 Blk 44 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
May 2, 2023
Cathy Sportsman to Herschel L. and Betty E. Nelson Joint Revocable Trust – See Record
Hannah R. and Trevor D. Townsend to Vilas Trey Oglesby – Lot 1 Replat of Archer’s Second Addition to Maryville
Angela and Benjamin Kloos to Jacob Preston and Sherin Bellas Hodge, Karen Bellas – Lot 4 Half Blk 6 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
May 5, 2023
Cameron, Evan, Amy, and Lori Tally to Evan and Lori Tally – S1/2 NE Sec 11-63-37
Cameron, Evan, Amy, and Lori Tally to Cameron and Amy Tally – N1/2 NE Sec 11-63-37
May 9, 2023
Todd S. Fannon to Sydnee R. Deen – Lots 1-5 Blk 3 Anton M. Schafer’s Addition to Conception Jct.
Mark and Rhonda Galentine to Luis Luenberger – Lot 5 Blk 35 F. Hastings Addition to Maryville
Joseph Cordell Frueh to Daniel to Rita Schwartz – Com SW Cor Sec 32-62-36...
Carl L. and Eileen D. Whaley Joint Revocable Living Trust, Vicki L. Schleuper, Successor Trustee to Vicki L. Schleupner and Valerie W. Matazzoni – N1/2 SE Sec 33 and NW SW Sec 34-67-34
Cindy L. and Galen H. III Dowis, Adam A. Loomis, Margaret A. Dowis, deceased to Cindy L. and Galen H. III Dowis, Adam A. Loomis – E1/2 SW and W1/2 SE and SE SE Sec 18-66-33
Vicki J. Walker to Tanner and Louise Walker – Tr Beg S1/4 SE Sec 32-65-33...
