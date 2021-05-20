MUNICIPAL COURT
May 4
Alyssa M. Boustead, Gladstone, Defective equipment, $188.50
McKenzie C. Mays, St. Charles, Failure to stop at stop sign at stop line before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Nathan X. Kelly, Display, possess plates of another, $50.50
Arnold E. Roebkes, Maryville, Trespass, $100; Trespass, $50
Marshall P. W. Pearcy, Maryville, Failure to appear, $100
Madison L. Wilmes, Maryville, Failure to appear, $50. Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent driving, involving an accident, $125
Ashleigh N. Lint, Maryvile, Failure to yield, $125
Christopher J. Clewell, Peace disturbance, $500; Driving while intoxicate, alcohol, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Dwight A. Gregor, Maryville, Defective equipment, $300
Elinson S. M. Castaneda, Maryville, No headlights when required, $50; Defective equipment, $200
Maile R. Baker-Dehann, Maryville, Failure to appear, $27
Tanner B. Derks, Stanberry, Display, possess fictitious, canceled, suspended, revoked, altered driver’s license, $100
Troy R. Coffelt, Ravenwood, Property damage, $100
Clayton S. Martin, St. Joseph, Failure to appear, $100
Ryan M. Owens, Maryville, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicate, alcohol, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Stephanishia A. Smith-Hartwig, Sedalia, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Khalil A. Stone, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kenneth G. Weaver, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dagen V. Price, Clarinda, Iowa, Littering, $400
William A. Enk, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lanny R. Leivan Jr., Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50