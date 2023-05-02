COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, April 18.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included: Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to Karpel Solutions and Veritext, LLC. Sheriff to Kieslers for equipment; Commission to MTE for equipment; Recorder to Cabinet Factory for office equipment.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 2022 Workers’ Compensation Audit review; Extension Council Expense Report (March 2023); Hazard Mitigation Plan review invite.
• A call was made to Gilbert Henry, Sleek Creek HVAC to discuss the heat pump for the Administration Centerg air conditioner. Lead time is extensive. Emergency purchase of two air conditioner units was approved. Reviewed the pricing from Maryville Type Exchange (MTE) on a Sunmax floor scrubber. A call was made to Pam Dougan at MTE to purchase.
• A call was made to Nick Jameson with Schildberg Construction regarding pricing base rock pricing. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• Calls were made to township officials for confirmation of number attending the township meeting on April 27, 2023..
• The commission, along with Patton, Sheriff Randy Strong, Major Scott Wedlock and representatives from NWMO Regional Council of Governments, sat in on a mandatory workshop for the Department of Public Safety’s American Rescue Plan Act County Jail Maintenance Improvement grant.
• At 1:25 p.m., the commission went into closed session per RSMo 610.021 (3.) The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor and Patton, conducted an interview of Jaxson McCrary for an open Road and Bridge II position. An offer for employment was extended and accepted. A tentative start date of June 6 has been set.
• A call was made to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, for clarifications on election write-ins.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, April 20.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included: Sheriff to Falls City Mercantile and Hy-Vee for inmate food & supplies; Commission to Northwest Football team for labor.
The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Consolidated 911 Expense report (March 2023)
• Walk discussed doors at the courthouse that he had looked at with Bill Driskell. A call was made to Randy Holtman, Holtman Masonry with masonry questions, Jeff Smith, Smith Contracting and Maryville Glass and Lock for estimates on door repair/replacement. Left a message at McGinnis Electric regarding the east clock at the Courthouse.
• Spoke with both Sarah Pritchett, intern and Amy Dowis, Regional Planner at NWMO Regional Council of Governments regarding the two-year commitment to $3,000 cash match for Safe Streets for All. The commission made a call in to Curt Livengood, Atchison County Commissioner to discuss the program. After reviewing the information, the commission signed Commitment of Match Funds for Round 2 of the program.
• The agenda for the Township Meeting was finalized.
• The commission discussed the request to abandon the east .10 mile of Road #601 in Section 8, Township 63N, Range 35W in Polk Township. A letter was drafted to send out certified to the landowners whose property touches the portion of the road that will be abandoned. A public hearing will be held in the office of the county commission at 9:00 a.m. on May 4, 2023.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #261 in Union Township and a tube issue on Road #973 and Bridge #972 both in Washington Township