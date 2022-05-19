COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, May 10.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoices from Schraeder Law Firm, Sam, LLC and Coenen Electric.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Extension Council Expense Report (April 2022)
• The commission discussed the Demand Response Program through Evergy. Burns questioned what the savings has been in previous years. A call was made to Ben Brooks with Evergy who plans to pull that information.
• Patton submitted the April expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on crew activity. A call was made to Maryville Lumber for a cost on 18’ bridge planks (3x12). Brian Schmitz called back with comparable pricing. The commission took a call from Mike Noe, Grand River Mutual to see about setting a time to look at a road they are working on.
• A call was taken from Joe Baumli, representing the Maryville Host Lions to set a time to come present a request for ARPA funds. A time was set for Thursday, May 12 at 8:30 a.m. Also took a call from Terry Robison representing the Burlington Junction First Christian Church who would like to speak to the commission with an ARPA request. A representative of the Maryville Eagles, stopped in to ask about ARPA funds. The commission asked that he put together a formal request of items and amounts they are requesting.
• Tammy Carter, HR director, brought in a quote from Signature Maintenance on floor maintenance in the Administration Center. The commission asked for a more detailed breakdown to compare.
• A call was put in to Greg Seifert, Creal, Clark and Seifert to discuss moving forward with the proposal and asked for a diagram of the temporary ramp so the road and bridge crew can get started building that on rainy days.
• The State of Missouri Public Assistance Grant Audit Certification form for FEMA DR-4451-MO, Project #147-99147-00, PW #1383 was filled out and signed by the Commissioner Burns.
• Sheriff Randy Strong stopped in to discuss the vehicle that was involved in an incident. A MOPERM adjuster has looked at the vehicle, but nothing has been turned in to the commission or clerk yet.
• Jerri Dearmont, Executive Director at Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments presented the closeout information for the CDBG grant cycle. The grant began in 2018 and was in the amount of $427,132 for two replacement bridges. After the two bridges were replaced, a remainder of $230,666 was available for a third bridge, however the bridge had to be in the same township as the first two. The county replaced bridges #0445013, #0672025 and #0411018. The county also contributed cash and in-kind match funds as well as MoDOT funds. Amy Barnhill, Compliance Specialist with the CDBG program will conduct a monitoring on the three bridges on May 12, 2022 to prepare for the closing of the grant.
• The commission inspected Road #776 in Hughes Township, bridge #0844002 in Monroe Township and Roads #185 and #186 in Independence. Also met with Mike Noe of Grand River Mutual.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, May 12.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: None.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: List of townships eligible for the next CDBG fund cycle (Polk & Monroe eligible)
• W.R. O’Riley and Joe Baumli representing the Maryville Host Lions met with the commission to request American Recovery Plan Act funds to use as a match for a grant. A request for a letter of support was also made. No monetary amount was agreed upon. The commission requested some numbers to show the Lions lack of funds from donations and fundraising events. A letter of support was drafted and emailed to O’Riley. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton received a tour of the Maryville Public Library from Stephanie Patterson, director. Upon completion of the tour, Patterson provided statistical information on the library and made a request for ARPA funds. Patterson had four options she provided. The commission discussed the options and agreed to go with Option 2, which was estimated to cost $14,100 to cover Nodaway County children for a limited use library card for one year. A call was made to Patterson to let her know and ask her to provide a quarterly report of numbers.
Jenkins discussed the amount that was earmarked for Treatment Court. It was agreed that it be paid quarterly with verification of services. Also agreed to pay Public Water Supply District #1 the $150,000 once documentation of expenses has been received.
• Walker worked on a condensation drain on the third-floor mechanical room of the Administration Center. Patton reported issues with the north door at the Administration Center. The commission will look into this.
• The commissioners reviewed information sent by Ben Brooks with Evergy. A message was left for Brooks to let him know Nodaway County does not wish to participate in the Demand Response Program this year.
• A resident of Atchison Township requested a copy of the township’s financial statement. No statement has been turned into the county clerk. A call was made to Brandon Dougherty, Trustee of Atchison Township.
• A Polk Township resident stopped in to discuss the feasibility of putting a stop sign in at 240th and Liberty where traffic is rerouting because of Long Branch bridge closing. The commission explained that they would inspect the intersection.
• A call was made to Dan Kizer, Kizer Collision, regarding a vehicle he had to pull out on Road #776 in White Cloud Township. Kizer stated the vehicle had torn up the road when they went off.
• Rex Wallace, representing the Nodaway County Fair Board, presented the commission with a requested list of street closures during the fair.
• Wallace, assessor, discussed the interest solar businesses have in Nodaway County. Wallace requested the commission talk with the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) and Northwest EEZ board to add solar energy farms to NAICS codes for eligibility. A call was made to Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development, to discuss.
• The commission inspected Road #628, #629 and #634 all in Polk Township, Road #405 and #465 in Jackson Township and Bridge #700 in Jefferson Township.