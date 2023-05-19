COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, May 9.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Caterers Liquor License for Black Pony
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff’s vehicle mileage report; City of Maryville – Depot Street; Austin Roach with Acciona; Joseph Pimentel in regard to BOE hearings
• A resident of Polk Township stopped in to discuss road conditions within Polk Township.
• Commission called Dave Earls, Missouri Department of Transportation regarding Cart Rock roads numbers in the County.
• The commission placed a call to discuss the Jail Maintenance and Improvement grant proposal submitted by NWMO Regional Council of Governments with Jerri Dearmont.
• Kim Milward, along with City of Skidmore council members Kim Fetterer and Teresa Carter, also present Marilyn Jenkins discussed City of Skidmore waste water project and requesting ARPA funds.
Following discussion commission decided to award $12,000 to the City of Skidmore.
• Marilyn Jenkins gave an American Rescue Plan Acts update to the commission.
• Commission sent an email to Judge Robert Rice for an update on Treatment Court.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, May 11.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Clerk Fee Report (April 2023); Liquor License for Fast Zone, LLC. Sheriff to Fastenal for supplies; Public Administrator to Dee O’Riley for reimbursement.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Investment Report
• A call was made to John Schenkel, Trustee of Polk Township regarding a road in Polk Township. The county will be replacing the tube, but the township will continue the maintenance. Schenkel stated they would discuss further at their township meeting
• The commission reviewed and signed a letter of support to the Department of Transportation in support of Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments grant application for a five-county Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.
• Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue reports that include April.
• The commission reviewed and signed a Compliance Certification for US Army Corps of Engineers. Also reviewed reports labeled NWP14 Linear Transportation Projects, Excerpts for 2021 Nationwide Permits and General Guidelines for Stream Crossings (Regional Condition 1.)
• Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, along with the commission and Bryan Engle, road and bridge supervisor, toured 2023 Bridges #0251010 in Union Township, #0090003 and #0250014 in Atchison and #0424000 in Independence and Road #457 in Jackson Township.
• Marilyn Jenkins discussed the ARPA funds and potential future legislation.
• An inspection was made of Road #999 in Grant Township and #890 in Hughes Township.