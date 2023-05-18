MUNICIPAL COURT
May 3
Judge Robert Rice
Errol B. Barbee, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Brandon Blanton, Hiawatha, Kansas, Driving while intoxicated; Driving while revoked/suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Marie A. Coffelt, Pickering, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Conner N. Derr, Mound City, Littering, $200
Sean M. Eiserman, Kansas City, Defective equipment, $186.50; Littering, $500; Peace disturbance, $500
Ricky E. Goodin, Clearmont, Animal health and safety, $500
Reagon N. Hanway, St. Joseph, Defective equipment, $300
James C. Hill, Maryville, Driving while revoked or suspended, $500
Haylee M. Johnson, Bellevue, Nebraska, Littering, $200
Lane G. Jones, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Murali Kethavath, Maryville, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $500
Natalie M. Knebel, Kansas City, Defective equipment, $186.50
Hailey S. Mahoney, Shawnee, Kansas, Littering, $300
Jennifer N. McIntosh, Albany, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Kodie L. Meyer, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Mikki A. Owens, Maryville, Animal at large, $100; Animal at large, $50; Littering, $50; Vicious animal, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Autumn M. Quimby, Maryville, Vicious animal, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Nateonia Russell, Florisant, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $250
Cheir R. Schroeder, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Expired plates, $25.25
Cadence R. Stacy, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Littering, $500
Madalynn M. Stewart, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, Minor visibly intoxicated, BAC .02 or more, $200