LAND TRANSFERS
April 30, 2021
Patricia Sue Day to Kaiden Vance – Lots 1-4 Blk 1 Skidmore’s Second Addition
Tom and Nancy Pitts to Brett J. and Elana J. Guthrie – Lot 2 Blk 12 Southern Extension, an Addition to the Original Town of Maryville
May 3, 2021
Roderick and Sharon Shain to 616 N. Buchanan LLC – Lot 3 Blk 2 Northwest Extension or Addition to Maryville
Harland I. and Darlene P. Safley Family Trust, Rachel A. Truhlsen, Successor Trustee to Maurice L. Safley and Winfred C. Jones – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 19 and W1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 20-66-34 and E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 1-65-34 and N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 5 and SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 5-66-33..See Record
Larry B. and Joan T. Apple Revocable Living Trust to Clifton C. Watkins – Lot 6 Sunset Hills Plat 4, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Richard and Lisa Redden to Joshua C. Allen – Beg. SE Cor Sec 13-65-35…See Record
BCS Rentals LLC, Brian Schmitz to Jeremy L. Willis-Walker Part of E1/2 Lot 1 Blk 19 Original Town of Maryville
Kathy Armentrout to Kendall R. Calfee – Lots 7, 8 Blk 2 Severs Addition to Elmo
May 4, 2021
Kyle Metcalf to Bowman Property Group LLC – N 54’ of E1/2 Lot 2 Blk 3 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Gary R., Alex A. and Allison J. Majors to CHS Properties, LLC – Com NW Cor Intersection Buchanan and Second Streets in Maryville, Union Blk in Theodore L. Robinson’s First Addition to Maryville
Patricia A. Dowden Revocable Trust to Todd Stagner – Beg at NE Cor Lot 9 Dowden’s Addition…See Record
Carolyn D. Prothero to Jeremy E. Dotson – Part of Lots 3, 4 Pleasant Hills Subdivision
Four Horsemen, LLC, Jeffrey O. Grove to Darin M. Stephens – Lot 1 Blk 20 WR Saunders’ Addition to Maryville
May 5, 2021
Robert D., Debra, and Rebecca K. Jobst, Roberta K. and Stephen L. Turner to Samantha Carpenter – Lots 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 13 Blk 3 Wallis First Addition to Pickering
Gary James and Lori Sue Ritchie to Kaysie Wiederholt – Lot 4 Blk 6 in South Maryville or Southern Extension t Maryville
Devian Nicole and Marcus Alan Perkins to Matthew Lucas and Marissa Marie Saville – Com E1/4 Cor Sec 16-65-36.. See Record
Trudi Lee Karr, Trudi Lee Knaus to Bryan Edward Karr – Three Tracts in Barnard…See Record
James D. White to Ronald J. Gillespie – All Blk 25 Original Town of Hopkins Except…See Record
Jonathan A., Kevin S. and Jennifer Marie Stevenson to Elmo Betterment Corp. – All Lots 1-6 Blk 2 Scott’s Addition to Elmo
May 6, 2021
Donald E. and Stephanie Ann Shields to Lee and Sharee Dumke Family Irrevocable Trust – Lot 17 Southdale Subdivision Phase II, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Colton Dean and Teira Drish to David G. Stickelman and Morgan J. Lager – Lot 14 Wandering Hills Estate Plat II, an Addition to Maryville
Michael W. and Katherine J. Zogelman to Kinsella & K Farms LLC – Sec 5-66-36..See Record
Thomas J., Donna, Jeffrey Ray, and Lori Ann Dean, Kimberly Ann and Wendell Burnett, Jr. and Kathryn Stscherban to Joseph and Taylor McClurg – Lot 8 Pleasant View Addition
Mark Younger to Douglas B. and Janette K. Padgitt Living Trust – Lot 2 Valley View Estate Plat No 2
Mark R. and Carol Jean Watkins to David P. and Krista J. Sly – N1/2 Lots 1, 2 Blk 2 Original Town of Maryville
Mark R. and Carol Jean Watkins to David P. and Krista J. Sly – Lot 5 Blk 12 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
May 10, 2021
Jeany Pearl Volner to Jeany Pearl Volner and Amanda Donnici – All Lot 6 Blk 33 Hastings Addition to the City of Maryville
Mark Younger to Barrett-7, LLC – Lot 10 of The Summit, a Subdivision of the City of Maryville
L. Dean and Beverly A. Anderson to Renee A. Schlag – Lot 6 Blk 5 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition, an Addition to Maryville
Russell E. and Katherine M. Baldwin to Russell and Katherine Baldwin Family Trust – E1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 10-66-34
Spurns Development LLC to Gerald and Janet Wilmes Family Trust – Lot Scout Ridge Estates Amended Plat 1, a Subdivision Located in SE1/4 Sec 8-64-35 and Lot 9A…See Record
May 11, 2021
Carla J. Ball to Juliann Farrens – Lot 43 Wandering Hills Estate Plat 3, a Subdivision of Maryville, Except..See Record
White-Twaddle Associates, John A. and Patricia A. White, Bruce E. and Polly Jean Twaddle to Dragon Enterprise LLC – Beg SW Cor Tract D…See Record
Debra Lynn Nelson to Adam J. and Maggie M. Young – Lot 2 Except W 6 Ft Thereof Blk E Lynnhurst Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville