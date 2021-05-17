MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
May 2
5:00 p.m. – 1400 block S. Main – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
May 3
8:11 p.m. – 300 block E. Summit Dr. – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
May 4
1:45 p.m. – 200 block S. Clayton – Olive I. Smith, 85, Maryville – City code violation
1:45 p.m. – 400 block S. Market – Leona Greever, 89, Stanberry – City code violation
May 5
12:42 p.m. – 400 block W. 2nd – Larry L. Laun, 73, Gravois Mills – City code violation
7:55 p.m. – 200 block W. 16th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
April 29
12:57 p.m. – W. Thompson & S. Buchanan – Driver 1: Darian J. Salsbury, 24, St. Joseph – Failure to stop at a stop sign; Driver 2: Allyssa S. Wilson, 31, Maryville