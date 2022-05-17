LAND TRANSFERS
April 22, 2022
Dane C. Mayes to Tylan and Kelsey Perry – E 48 Ft Lot 8 Blk 36 Maryville City Company’s Addition to the City of Maryville
David L. and Dana S. Schmidt to Thomas and Hanna Danner – Lot 69 Sunset Hills Subdivision Plat 3, an Addition to Maryville
April 25, 2022
David B. and Shirley L. Barnett to Thomas Goldizen – Lot 8 and W 44 Ft Lot 7 Blk 22 Charles Second Addition to Maryville
Sterling A. and Melissa J. Jackson to Cody and Necama Parman – Com SW Cor Sec 6-62-35…See Record
Steve and Darla Thompson to Charles R. Smith – Lots 7, 8 Blk 58 Original Town of Hopkins
Larry E. and Lela M. Stuart to Brandon Driskell – Lots 1, 2 Blk 35 MW Charles Second Addition to the City of Maryville
Ronald P. Wilmes Living Trust, Vera A. Wilmes, Trustee to Vera A. Wilmes Living Trust – W 50 Ft Lot 3 and E 50 Ft Lot 4 All Blk 7 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to the City of Maryville
Steven L. Shea to James A. and Roberta J. Carmichael Revocable Living Trust – Com S1/4 Cor SW1/4 Sec 8-64-35..See Record
April 26, 2022
Leanna Sue Emery and Darcy Dudley to Ralph Louis Tackett II – Lots 18-24 Blk 2 Original Town of Arkoe
Athen and Tracy Jones to Kelly and Mathew Wendelberger – Lots 1, 2 Blk 8 MG Roseberry’s Addition to the City of Maryville
April 27, 2022
Millsap & Singer PC, Michael P. Miller Jr. to Bearcat Properties LLC – Lot 13 Blk 4 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to the City of Maryville
Spurns Development LLC, Danny Burns to Seth Thomas and Hanna Strough – Lots 8B, 9B Scout Ridge Estates Amended Plat No 1
LSPI Exchange Corp, A Nevada Corp, Rochelle Stone to Brian C. and Bernice L. Burson – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-62-35
April 28, 2022
Elna M. Gross to Duane J. Gross Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Martin L. Gross Sr. and Duane J. Gross, Trustees – Com NW Cor SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec. 2-64-35..See Record
Jesse J. and Rebecca K. Hagey to Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck – Lot 1 Blk 12 Original Town of Maryville Except…See Record
Douglas L. and Ruth R. Stickley to Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck – Lot 7 Blk 29 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville with all easements
Vernon Nielson to Daniel and Silas Nielson – See Record
Jeffrey A. II and Cynthia M. Price to Jerry Hughes – Part of Blk 16 Comstock’s Second Add. to Conception Jct.
April 29, 2022
Bearcat Properties, LLC, Kirby L. Morrison to Darcy Dudley and Leanna Emery – Lot 8 Blk 2 Morton’s Addition to the City of Maryville
Adam and Cassidy Purdy to Jessie Peter – Com NE Cor Lot 3 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville.. See Record