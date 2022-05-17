LAND TRANSFERS

April 22, 2022

Dane C. Mayes to Tylan and Kelsey Perry – E 48 Ft Lot 8 Blk 36 Maryville City Company’s Addition to the City of Maryville

David L. and Dana S. Schmidt to Thomas and Hanna Danner – Lot 69 Sunset Hills Subdivision Plat 3, an Addition to Maryville

April 25, 2022

David B. and Shirley L. Barnett to Thomas Goldizen – Lot 8 and W 44 Ft Lot 7 Blk 22 Charles Second Addition to Maryville

Sterling A. and Melissa J. Jackson to Cody and Necama Parman – Com SW Cor Sec 6-62-35…See Record

Steve and Darla Thompson to Charles R. Smith – Lots 7, 8 Blk 58 Original Town of Hopkins

Larry E. and Lela M. Stuart to Brandon Driskell – Lots 1, 2 Blk 35 MW Charles Second Addition to the City of Maryville

Ronald P. Wilmes Living Trust, Vera A. Wilmes, Trustee to Vera A. Wilmes Living Trust – W 50 Ft Lot 3 and E 50 Ft Lot 4 All Blk 7 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to the City of Maryville

Steven L. Shea to James A. and Roberta J. Carmichael Revocable Living Trust – Com S1/4 Cor SW1/4 Sec 8-64-35..See Record

April 26, 2022

Leanna Sue Emery and Darcy Dudley to Ralph Louis Tackett II – Lots 18-24 Blk 2 Original Town of Arkoe

Athen and Tracy Jones to Kelly and Mathew Wendelberger – Lots 1, 2 Blk 8 MG Roseberry’s Addition to the City of Maryville

April 27, 2022

Millsap & Singer PC, Michael P. Miller Jr. to Bearcat Properties LLC – Lot 13 Blk 4 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to the City of Maryville

Spurns Development LLC, Danny Burns to Seth Thomas and Hanna Strough – Lots 8B, 9B Scout Ridge Estates Amended Plat No 1

LSPI Exchange Corp, A Nevada Corp, Rochelle Stone to Brian C. and Bernice L. Burson – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-62-35

April 28, 2022

Elna M. Gross to Duane J. Gross Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Martin L. Gross Sr. and Duane J. Gross, Trustees – Com NW Cor SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec. 2-64-35..See Record

Jesse J. and Rebecca K. Hagey to Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck – Lot 1 Blk 12 Original Town of Maryville Except…See Record

Douglas L. and Ruth R. Stickley to Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck – Lot 7 Blk 29 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville with all easements

Vernon Nielson to Daniel and Silas Nielson – See Record

Jeffrey A. II and Cynthia M. Price to Jerry Hughes – Part of Blk 16 Comstock’s Second Add. to Conception Jct.

April 29, 2022

Bearcat Properties, LLC, Kirby L. Morrison to Darcy Dudley and Leanna Emery – Lot 8 Blk 2 Morton’s Addition to the City of Maryville

Adam and Cassidy Purdy to Jessie Peter – Com NE Cor Lot 3 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville.. See Record

 

