COURT NEWS
April 12
Judge Robert Rice
April A. Smith, New Hampton, Driving while intoxicated, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration
Michael D. Butler, Maryville, Peace disturbance, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
April 18
Judge Corey Herron
Scott W. Baudler, Stuart, Iowa, Property damage, first degree, Four years Department of Corrections
Jessica L. Hogue, Fairfax, Probation violation, Delivery or controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modifications: Reapply for the 4th Circuit Alternative Court Program
Billy J. Morris, Olathe, Kansas, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, seven days shock incarceration
Rodney D. Murphy, St. Joseph, Probation violations, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid x 3; Possession of child pornography, first offense, Probation continued with modifications: Detention sanctions with credit for time served, reside at Recovery Chapel, Springfield.
April 19
Judge Robert Rice
Justin Aiton, Oak Grove, Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to another person; Speeding, 26+ mph over; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Cassandra L. Carlson, Maryville, Intentionally inhale, smell the fumes or induce another to inhale, smell the fumes of any solvents, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Nathan A. Jones, Raytown, Domestic assault, fourth degree, first or second offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
April 19
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Robert J. C. Wallace, Rock Port, Peace disturbance, $400
April 20
Judge Robert Rice
Jonathan W. Adams, Grain Valley, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Aadil S. Ahmed, Kansas City, Failed to register out of state registered vehicle/trailer when Missouri resident, $50.50
Sidhartha Annamaneni, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Brandon L. Ballard, Savannah, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Donald E. Brodrick, Burlington Jct., Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Justin J. Brodrick, Skidmore, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Andrew T. Brown-Bird, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Christopher E. Burley, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Danny L. Burley, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Marc A. Byergo, Rosendale, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50; Operate motor vehicle, trailer that no title has been issued for by DOD since vehicle was acquired, built, $80.50
Tyren A. Clark, Kansas City, Seat belt violation, $10
Jeremy C. Clement, Barnard, Seat belt violation, $10
Devin J. Devine, College Springs, Iowa, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $500
Dawn R. Embrey, Lone Jack, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Verrell J. S. Garrett, Grandview, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Cameron T. Gibson, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Aaron M. Greene, Tarkio, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jaide A. Hansen, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jacob P. Hart, St. Joseph, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Ryan S. Hudson, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Kameron D. Hutchison, Browning, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lexi C. Linton, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $224
Ryan C. Mace-Canterbury, Joplin, Seat belt violation, $10
Gage D. Marriott, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Dakota J. McMahon, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Bret A. V. Myers, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation
Lee B. Norman, Ravenwood, Speeding, 6-10 mph, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Mahesh Pendyala, Maryville, Fail to stop for stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Tabitha A. Ploof, Maryville, Failed to have 2 lighted headlamps, 1 on each side of passenger car, truck, bus, $50.50
Jordan L. Reddy, Savannah, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense, $200
Breeanna A. Reeve, Independence, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $125
Alonso Salgado-Ibarra, Shawnee, Kansas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issue