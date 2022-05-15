MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
May 4
7:30 a.m. – Mckale S. Burke, 34, Fairfax – Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Prior offense; Failure to register motor vehicle; No seat belt
May 5
1:59 p.m. – Tammy R. Foster, 51, Hopkins – Felony possession of controlled substance; Felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia/methamphetamine; Pass vehicle on the right and travelled of the road; Following vehicle too close; No insurance; Fail to display valid plate; No seat belt
May 6
Clinton W. Wilson, 26, Mound City – Failure to register as a sex offender, Felony
May 8
Troy J. Taylor, 49, Bolckow – Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, first offense; Failed to drive on right half of roadway