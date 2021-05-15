COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, May 4.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
• Approvals and requisitions: Clerk’s Fee Report (April 2021), Recorder’s Fee Report (April 2021), Inventory transfer for Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for diesel.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of Training for Public Administrator, Dee O’Riley; 2020 Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) Trust Workers’ Compensation Audit report.
• Sheriff Randy Strong approached the commission regarding the starting salary for deputies. Strong requested the commission consider changing the starting wage for deputies. Nodaway Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins was also present to discuss a change to the salary schedule as a whole. The group discussed forming a committee to work on salary schedules for the future.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director, discussed Federal Emergency Management Agency Project #123429, which is Road #457 (Noble Road) in Jackson Township. This project has received a denial for repayment of the project. Carter is working on an appeal letter and has been working with Angie Mengwasser, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for guidance on the appeal letter.
• A call was taken from a resident of Polk Township regarding a tube project on Old Highway CC. Resident was referred to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor.
• The commission, along with Carter, discussed the open Facility Maintenance Technician spot and candidates they have interviewed.
• Carter is setting up CPR Training for staff due to have certificates expiring.
• Walk took inventory of offices at the courthouse potentially in need of smoke detectors. All codes are met, no new detectors are needed.
• David Hickman, President of Health Insurance Cooperative Agency (HIC) met with the commission and Carter regarding what HIC has to offer Nodaway County. The commission requested information from Hickman on comparable government offices to review.
• The commission inspected Road #178 in Hopkins Township.
• Strata Architecture employees were on-site to continue their research on the courthouse files and building.
• The paperwork for the purchase of a 2021 John Deere 524L Wheel Loader was signed with Ben Aldrich of Murphy Tractor and Equipment. The equipment was delivered to the Road and Bridge building today.
• The commission met with an applicant for the open Facility Maintenance Technician position. The position was offered and accepted by Pam Miller.
• Brent Stephens, Northwest Workforce Development Board, stopped in to discuss the processes of the Workforce Development Board.
• The commissioners met with Sheriff Strong, Captain Austin Hann and Jenkins discussed the current salary schedule. All county office holders are invited to be on the committee.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, May 6.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Commission to Kevin Hartman for Hazardous Household Waste workday; Circuit Clerk to Matthew Jones for attorney fees.
• A call was made to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor, regarding who is in charge of speed limits and signage that are outside of city limits but within Polk Township. The commission also discussed the salary schedule the township has for the road crew.
• The commission made a call to Ron Scroggie with Enel White Cloud Wind Project regarding a landowner concern within the footprint of the project. Scroggie gave updates on the project.
• A call was made to Jennifer Jarvis Sardigal, MoDOT Area Engineer, regarding specific road requirements. Sardigal will email requested information.
• The commission inspected Road #588 and Road #757 in White Cloud Township, a tube on Road #285 and Bridge #287 in Union Township and a tube on Road #637 and a guard rail request on Old Highway CC both in Polk Township.
• The commission had a conference call with Trish Rielly, Environmental Program Supervisor of Department of Natural Resources and Eric Fuchs, Soilwater Technician of Missouri Rural Water Association to discuss the 319 Grant process. Also on the conference call: Jeremy Redden with soil and water conservation and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. Rielly discussed the guidelines and requirements of the grant.
• A call was made to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates for a status update. Macias stated they are waiting on the environmental reports before they can proceed.
• A call was made to a Polk Township resident regarding a tube extension on his property.