NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
February 17
Deputies took a report of littering in Burlington Jct.
March 22
John D. Brand, 70, Maryville, Failure to obey judge’s order
March 31
Norrin B. Bishop, 31, Hopkins, Violation of protection order
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville. Timothy L. Schafer, 56, Barnard, Assault
April 2
Trinity I. Panning, 45, Fillmore, Andrew County warrant Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid
April 4
Myra A. Bernard, 30, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
April 5
Arthur W. Mack, 68, Skidmore, Violation of protection order
Kelly H. Goodin, 63, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Persistent; Driving while revoked, suspended; Failed to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk, stop line, point nearest intersection
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Hopkins
April 7
Timothy B. Clark, 42, Tarkio, Failure to appear
April 8
Deputies took a report of harassment in Clyde. Jason Cacek, 35, Maryville
April 9
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Burlington Jct.
Cody C. Wood, 20, St. Joseph, Savannah PD warrant, Failure to appear
April 10
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Hopkins
April 13
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Burlington Jct.
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
Pedro Robles Vazquez, 46, Shenandoah, Iowa, Identity theft or attempt
Irma Zamarron Bolanos, 47, Shenandoah, Iowa, Identity theft or attempt
April 14
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville
April 15
Jacob A.M. Nastasio, 30, Maryville, Domestic assault; Property damage
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
April 16
Payne David William Dotson, 29, Lincoln, Nebraska, 2 Maryville PD warrants, Failure to appear
Jason L. Sarabia, 24, Lincoln, Nebraska, Tampering with motor vehicle; Escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for felony; Resisting, interfering with arrest for a felony; Property damage
April 18
Michael E. Sanders Jr., 24, Kansas City, Johnson County warrant domestic battery
Deputies took a report of harassment in Ravenwood
April 20
David M. Rodriquez, 20, Maryville, Andrew County warrant failure to appear
Deputies too a report of scam in Pickering
Christopher L. Moore, 23, Omaha, Nebraska, Failure to appear
Nicole Rice, 34, Maryville, Passing bad checks x7
April 21
Deputies responded to a report of tampering with motor vehicle in Conception Jct.
Deputies took a report of fraud in Maryville
April 23
Deputies took a report of stealing in Skidmore
April 27
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Conception
April 29
Deputies responded to a report of fraudulent use of credit card in Burlington Jct. x2