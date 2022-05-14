NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF

February 17

Deputies took a report of littering in Burlington Jct.

March 22

John D. Brand, 70, Maryville,  Failure to obey judge’s order

March 31

Norrin B. Bishop, 31, Hopkins, Violation of protection order

Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville. Timothy L. Schafer, 56, Barnard, Assault

April 2

Trinity I. Panning, 45, Fillmore, Andrew County warrant Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid

April 4

Myra A. Bernard, 30, St. Joseph, Failure to appear

April 5

Arthur W. Mack, 68, Skidmore, Violation of protection order

Kelly H. Goodin, 63, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Persistent; Driving while revoked, suspended; Failed to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk, stop line, point nearest intersection

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Hopkins

April 7

Timothy B. Clark, 42, Tarkio, Failure to appear

April 8

Deputies took a report of harassment in Clyde. Jason Cacek, 35, Maryville

April 9

Deputies responded to a report of assault in Burlington Jct.

Cody C. Wood, 20, St. Joseph, Savannah PD warrant, Failure to appear

April 10

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Hopkins

April 13

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Burlington Jct.

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville

Pedro Robles Vazquez, 46, Shenandoah, Iowa, Identity theft or attempt

Irma Zamarron Bolanos, 47, Shenandoah, Iowa, Identity theft or attempt

April 14

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville

April 15

Jacob A.M. Nastasio, 30, Maryville, Domestic assault; Property damage

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville

April 16

Payne David William Dotson, 29, Lincoln, Nebraska, 2 Maryville PD warrants, Failure to appear

Jason L. Sarabia, 24, Lincoln, Nebraska, Tampering with motor vehicle; Escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for felony; Resisting, interfering with arrest for a felony; Property damage

April 18

Michael E. Sanders Jr., 24, Kansas City, Johnson County warrant domestic battery

Deputies took a report of harassment in Ravenwood

April 20

David M. Rodriquez, 20, Maryville, Andrew County warrant failure to appear

Deputies too a report of scam in Pickering

Christopher L. Moore, 23, Omaha, Nebraska, Failure to appear

Nicole Rice, 34, Maryville, Passing bad checks x7

April 21

Deputies responded to a report of tampering with motor vehicle in Conception Jct.

Deputies took a report of fraud in Maryville

April 23

Deputies took a report of stealing in Skidmore

April 27

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Conception

April 29

Deputies responded to a report of fraudulent use of credit card in Burlington Jct. x2

 

