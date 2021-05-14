NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF

March 26

Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville

March 29

Ariel Hays, 30, St. Joseph, Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree

March 30

Wayne A. Smith, Maryville, Displayed or possessed motor vehicle, trailer plates of another person; Driving while revoked, suspended; Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid

March 31

Tyler R. Philpott, 20, Pickering, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license

April 1

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Skidmore

Derrick Williams, 44, Kansas City, Failure to appear

April 2

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Burlington Jct.

April 3

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Guilford

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Barnard

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville

April 4

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Arkoe

April 5

Bradley J. Degase, 42, Maryville, Failure to appear, Andrew County warrant

April 6

Desmond S. Fessler, 20, Maryville, Probation violation

April 7

Jada J. Shanklin, 20, Indianapolis, Indiana, Failure to appear

Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Parnell

April 9

Rosalina G. Welch, 53, Maryville, Fraudulent practice, ongoing criminal conduct, conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony, tampering with records, Page County Iowa warrant

April 10

Deputies took a report for fraud/scam in Hopkins

Thomas J. Affuso Sr., 59, Ravenwood, Domestic assault

April 11

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Skidmore

April 12

Aaron J. Walker, 37, Maryville, Failure to obey judge’s order

April 13

William A. Enk, 54, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid

April 15

Betty S. Fanning, 37, St. Joseph, Failure to obey judge’s order

April 17

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville

April 20

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Guilford

April 21

Tracy E. Farlin, 45, Omaha, Nebraska, Operate vehicle without a valid license; Tampering with motor vehicle warrant

Scott W. Baulder, 41, Stuart, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated; Property damage

April 22

Deputies responded to a report of animal neglect in Guilford

April 23

Thomas J. Affuso, 59, Wilcox, Failure to obey judge’s order

Rodney D. Murphy, 50, St. Joseph, Probation violation

April 28

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Parnell

 

