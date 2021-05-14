NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
March 26
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville
March 29
Ariel Hays, 30, St. Joseph, Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree
March 30
Wayne A. Smith, Maryville, Displayed or possessed motor vehicle, trailer plates of another person; Driving while revoked, suspended; Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid
March 31
Tyler R. Philpott, 20, Pickering, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license
April 1
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Skidmore
Derrick Williams, 44, Kansas City, Failure to appear
April 2
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Burlington Jct.
April 3
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Guilford
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Barnard
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
April 4
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Arkoe
April 5
Bradley J. Degase, 42, Maryville, Failure to appear, Andrew County warrant
April 6
Desmond S. Fessler, 20, Maryville, Probation violation
April 7
Jada J. Shanklin, 20, Indianapolis, Indiana, Failure to appear
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Parnell
April 9
Rosalina G. Welch, 53, Maryville, Fraudulent practice, ongoing criminal conduct, conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony, tampering with records, Page County Iowa warrant
April 10
Deputies took a report for fraud/scam in Hopkins
Thomas J. Affuso Sr., 59, Ravenwood, Domestic assault
April 11
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Skidmore
April 12
Aaron J. Walker, 37, Maryville, Failure to obey judge’s order
April 13
William A. Enk, 54, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid
April 15
Betty S. Fanning, 37, St. Joseph, Failure to obey judge’s order
April 17
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville
April 20
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Guilford
April 21
Tracy E. Farlin, 45, Omaha, Nebraska, Operate vehicle without a valid license; Tampering with motor vehicle warrant
Scott W. Baulder, 41, Stuart, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated; Property damage
April 22
Deputies responded to a report of animal neglect in Guilford
April 23
Thomas J. Affuso, 59, Wilcox, Failure to obey judge’s order
Rodney D. Murphy, 50, St. Joseph, Probation violation
April 28
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Parnell