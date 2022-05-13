MUNICIPAL COURT

April 20

Judge Robert Rice

Municipal Court

Abhinas Acharya, Mary-ville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Brooklyn J. S. Adams, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Vanapacthi Akhil, Mary-ville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Jimmy D. Argo, Mary-ville, Possession of drug paraphernalia, $100

Tabitha Auffert, Skidmore, Defective equipment, $186.50

Seth Branson, Faucett, Peace disturbance, $100

Victoria M. Chambers, Maryville, Failed to yield, $125

Jalan Gilliland, Lamoni, Iowa, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $55.50; Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, $200

Josue S. Hernandez, Maryville, Fail to stop at stop sign at stop line before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $55.50; Driving while intoxicated, $500

Dalton R. Lovell, Union Star, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100; Failed to register vehicle, $45.50

Anand Manam, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175

McKenzee Minton, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Bobby G. Mott, Savannah, Failed to register vehicle, $22.75; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175; Driving while revoked or suspended, $500

Caleb M. Patterson, Rosendale, Failed to register vehicle, $22.75

Caden M. Peck, Mary-ville, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, $200

Anthony A. Pina, Kansas City, Expired plates, $45.50

Lynn M. Reynolds, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $22.75

Cedric S. Shields, Mary-ville, Assault, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Tyson J. Strohbeen, Sioux City, Iowa, Possession of marijuana, $200

Gretchen L. Thornsberry, Maryville, Nuisance violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Destiny Thornton, St. Joseph, Minor in possession, $200

Jared A. Vineyard, Mary-ville, Expired plates, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Dakota L. White, Mary-ville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Kiel G. Wilfong, Mary-ville, Trespass, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Isaiah L. Williams, Independence, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

