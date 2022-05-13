MUNICIPAL COURT
April 20
Judge Robert Rice
Municipal Court
Abhinas Acharya, Mary-ville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Brooklyn J. S. Adams, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Vanapacthi Akhil, Mary-ville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Jimmy D. Argo, Mary-ville, Possession of drug paraphernalia, $100
Tabitha Auffert, Skidmore, Defective equipment, $186.50
Seth Branson, Faucett, Peace disturbance, $100
Victoria M. Chambers, Maryville, Failed to yield, $125
Jalan Gilliland, Lamoni, Iowa, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $55.50; Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, $200
Josue S. Hernandez, Maryville, Fail to stop at stop sign at stop line before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $55.50; Driving while intoxicated, $500
Dalton R. Lovell, Union Star, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100; Failed to register vehicle, $45.50
Anand Manam, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
McKenzee Minton, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Bobby G. Mott, Savannah, Failed to register vehicle, $22.75; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175; Driving while revoked or suspended, $500
Caleb M. Patterson, Rosendale, Failed to register vehicle, $22.75
Caden M. Peck, Mary-ville, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, $200
Anthony A. Pina, Kansas City, Expired plates, $45.50
Lynn M. Reynolds, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $22.75
Cedric S. Shields, Mary-ville, Assault, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tyson J. Strohbeen, Sioux City, Iowa, Possession of marijuana, $200
Gretchen L. Thornsberry, Maryville, Nuisance violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Destiny Thornton, St. Joseph, Minor in possession, $200
Jared A. Vineyard, Mary-ville, Expired plates, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dakota L. White, Mary-ville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Kiel G. Wilfong, Mary-ville, Trespass, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Isaiah L. Williams, Independence, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued