COURT NEWS

April 26

Judge Roger Prokes

Jerald L. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

Mariah L. Ishmael, St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any personSuspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

April 28

Judge Corey Herron

Brian T. Chattin, Garland, Texas, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued 

May 4

Judge Robert Rice

Luke D. Edick, Barnard, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kyle E. J. Lance, Maryville, Domestic assault; Unlawful possession of a firearm, Failure to appear

May 5

Judge Robert Rice

Dominic R. Gutierrez, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $233.50

Allen L. Moeck, Oregon, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50

Deryk A. Goff, Rosendale, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Jacob L. Goodson, Creston, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Jeffrey O. Stooksbury, Jr., Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Kecy N. Nji, Dallas, Texas. Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Rylee M. Bradshaw, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Leon A. Freeman, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Gage D. Marriott, Clearmont, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $55.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Zachary W. Long-Taylor, Savannah, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months of probation

Aaron D. Yeackley, Eagle, Nebraska, Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, $60.50

Naga S. R. Narne, Mary-ville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50

Jose L. Macias, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10

Travis H. Husing, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Abigail L. Walker, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Alexander J. Thompson, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50

Alexandra B. McClain, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $224

