COURT NEWS
April 26
Judge Roger Prokes
Jerald L. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
Mariah L. Ishmael, St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any personSuspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
April 28
Judge Corey Herron
Brian T. Chattin, Garland, Texas, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
May 4
Judge Robert Rice
Luke D. Edick, Barnard, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kyle E. J. Lance, Maryville, Domestic assault; Unlawful possession of a firearm, Failure to appear
May 5
Judge Robert Rice
Dominic R. Gutierrez, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $233.50
Allen L. Moeck, Oregon, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50
Deryk A. Goff, Rosendale, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Jacob L. Goodson, Creston, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Jeffrey O. Stooksbury, Jr., Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Kecy N. Nji, Dallas, Texas. Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Rylee M. Bradshaw, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Leon A. Freeman, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Gage D. Marriott, Clearmont, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $55.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Zachary W. Long-Taylor, Savannah, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months of probation
Aaron D. Yeackley, Eagle, Nebraska, Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, $60.50
Naga S. R. Narne, Mary-ville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Jose L. Macias, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Travis H. Husing, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Abigail L. Walker, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Alexander J. Thompson, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Alexandra B. McClain, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $224