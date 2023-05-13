COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, May 2.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included: Requisitions and approvals: Caterers Liquor License for Backyard Vine & Wine; Recorder Fee Report. Road and Bridge to Linde Gas for equipment; to Carquest for equipment maintenance; Sheriff to Kelly Tire for equipment.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email:Certificate of Training from Collector’s Association for Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer; Northwest Newsflash; Public Notice for Maryville Public Water Supply; Dept. of Natural Resources – Lead Service Line Inventory Funding Opportunity
• Reviewed and signed a Progress Invoice #4 on BRO-R075=4(63) Bridge from Great River Engineering.
• The next household hazardous waste collection date is Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 8 to noon at the County Maintenance Barn located at 1516 E. Halsey, Maryville.
• Met with Greg McDanel, Maryville City Manager, to review and discuss improvements to Depot Street within city limits of Maryville. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.
• The commission adopted the Nodaway County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan - Resolution #05022023.
• Met with Jerri Dearmont and Cheyenne Murphy from NWMO Regional Council of Governments. Dearmont presented the commission with a proposal for reporting and documenting on the Jail Maintenance and Improvement grant. The commission will discuss and get back to Dearmont with an answer. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer (via phone) and Engle.
• Spoke with Gilbert Henry, Sleek Creek HVAC regarding working on the A/C units at the Administration Center. Met with Jeff Smith, Smith Contracting to review potential changes to office space.
• The commission along with Engle, inspected Bridge #805 in Monroe Township and a bridge on Road #764 in White Cloud Township.
• The commission took a conference call to discuss road use and maintenance agreements for the Constellation Conception Re-Power Project changes. On the call were: Mat Brewer, Bennett, Brewer & Associates; Richard Kowalski and Amber Burton, APTIM; Timothy Clapp and Brian Conrad, Constellation Power. A copy of the county’s existing road use agreement was requested for review.
• The commission, along with Major Scott Wedlock, Jenkins and Patton discussed the items that had been included in the Jail Maintenance and Improvement grant proposal and pulling together information for the bid process.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, May 4.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for gas and diesel.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of Training from Recorder’s Association for Lisa James, Recorder of Deeds; Inventory disposal form for the Public Administrator
• A resident of Polk Township stopped in to discuss road conditions within Polk Township.
• Larry Jacobson, Snyders & Associates, stopped in to get documents signed regarding completed Bridges #0521004, #0261006 and #0910002. Jacobson also gave updates on projects. A call was made to Andy Macias to discuss a potential bridge project. The commission, along with Jacobson and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor set a time for Thursday, May 11th to drive around to look at bridge projects.
• A public hearing was held regarding the abandonment a of the east .10 mile of Road #601 in Section 8, Township 63 North, Range 35 West, Polk Township in Nodaway County, Missouri. Walker called the hearing to order and turned it over to Patton to read the notice. Walker then opened the hearing up to questions and discussion from the public in attendance. I was decided to abandon said portion as the portion of the road as it is not currently maintained as a public road. This section of road does not serve any public need such as mail route or school bus route Burns seconded the motion. Also present: Engle and Lawrence Barmann.
• A call was made to Chris Rader, Department of Natural Resources District Conversationist and Chris Hamilton, Program Manager for Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS) regarding streambank stabilization. Hamilton asked that Rader set up a time to go look at the sites.
• Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering, called in to talk with the commission regarding the new round of BRO funding.
• Sheriff Randy Strong stopped in to visit with the commission regarding the Jail Maintenance and Improvement grant process. The commission plans to further discuss the proposal submitted by NWMO Regional Council of Governments with Jerri Dearmont next week and get back with Strong.
• A call was made to Mike McCray, MOPERM to discuss hail damage on sheriff vehicles. MOPERM will send an adjuster to look at all the vehicles at one time.
• The commission along with Engle, inspected Road #589, 475, 477 and 1056 in Polk Township.
• A Jackson Township resident was called concerning a road.
• Matt Pritchard, Regional Director AT&T External Affairs spoke with the commission.