COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, April 27.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
• Approvals and requisitions: Devnet contract for License, Maintenance and Support. Sheriff to Dynamic Research Technologies, LLC for supplies; to Axon Enterprises, Inc. for taser agreement. Road and Bridge to Oden Enterprises for H-pile.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: C & C Bridge and Concrete, Inc. Certificate of Liability Insurance; Jackson Township Financial Statement
• Training dates for equipment, installed by Northwest Audio Visual, has been scheduled for staff on May 6 and May 12. Both sessions at 9:00 a.m.
• Mohamed Abubaker from Federal Emergency Management Agency called in regarding Project 4451-DR. This project has been processed through the federal project and is being turned over to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA.) A document was digitally signed through the Grants Portal to verify this process.
• A resident of Polk Township called in regarding a septic system issue within their neighborhood. Resident was referred to Eric Couts, Zoning and Planning and Department of Natural Resources (DNR.)
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director, discussed applicants for the facility maintenance technician open position. Interviews will be set up for Thursday.
• Open board seats for the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) and Northwest Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ) were discussed.
• Garry McFee from Howe Company, LLC, stopped in to discuss upcoming projects for Nodaway County.
• A call was made to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, with questions on assessments, TIFs, Chapter 100 and Chapter 353 processes. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Rex Wallace, assessor.
• The commission spoke with Tyler Brooks from Enel White Cloud Wind project regarding status updates. Brooks stated the crews would be back on Wednesday, April 28 to start reclaim work, work on access roads, work through punch list items, drain tile, fencing etc. Brooks stated that there is at least two months of work remaining.
• The commission inspected and approved reconstruction Road #525 in Green Township and reconstruction Road #345. Also inspected a tube on Road #285 and Bridge #287, both in Union Township.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, April 27.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Evergy’s Business Demand Response Customer Participation Agreement; Additions and Abatements for January, February and March, 2021. Sheriff to Tan-Tar-A Resort for training; to 911 Custom for vehicle equipment; to Missouri Sheriff’s Association for training.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Continental Fire Sprinkler Company inspection report. Vehicle Sales Tax / Motor Fuel Tax Reports.
• The commission made a call to Eric Fuchs, Sourcewater Technician with Missouri Rural Water Association, to set up a conference call with Trish Rielly with Department of Natural Resources on the 319 Grant process.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on road and bridge crew activities and discussed calls with E. Walker that each commissioner had received in the last few days on roads.
• Sheriff Randy Strong presented Deputy Dalton Murphy with the Life Saver Award and recognized Retired Major Randy Houston for an event in 2018 that was not recognized at that time.
• Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, gave updates on current trials his office has been working on.
• The commission, along with Tammy Carter, H.R. director, interviewed applicants for the open Facility Maintenance Technician position.
• Maryville City Manager, Greg McDanel and Maryville Mayor Ben Lipiec, met with the commissioners and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer to discuss and answer questions on Tax Increment Financing (TIF), Chapter 100 and Chapter 353 processes.
• The commission inspected Road #449, #450 and #457 all in Jackson Township.
• The commissioners completed the required 20 hours of training. Affidavits were sent to the County Commissioners Association of Missouri.