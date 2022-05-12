COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, May 3.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Temporary Liquor License for Jake’s, LLC; Continental Fire Sprinkler Company proposal for 5-Year Inspection at $645.00; Recorder of Deeds Fee Report (April 2022)
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Thank you letter from Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation; Certificate of Training for Collector, Marilyn Jenkins; Report from Administration Building Fire Inspection; Certificate of Liability Insurance – C & C Bridge and Concrete, Inc.
• The commission called Mike Noe with Grand River Mutual (GRM) to set a time to meet. Noe felt the roads were too wet this week and the crew will not be working now. The commission will call again next week to set a time.
• Reviewed an email regarding BRO-B074(62) bridge from David Earls, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) showing LPA Invoice #8 has been paid.
• Reviewed the county audit invoice from Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) Workers’ Compensation Trust for the period ending December 30, 2021. The county will receive a refund in the amount of $11,127.00
• Walker reported that the call button for the Administration Center elevator has been broken. A call was put in to MEI Elevator to discuss putting a stainless steel ring for this button
• The commission reviewed the Proposal for Services for the courthouse ramp.The project consists of a Facility Renovations of the existing ADA Ramp and Stair. The project is based on the provided Needs Assessment as completed by Strata Architects. The commission approved the proposal and left a message for Greg Seifert to call.
• Due to receiving federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the county will need to have a financial audit for FY2021. The county had advertised for bid in March of 2022. No bids were received, so the county called McBride, Lock & Associates, LLC, who have performed previous audits, for a proposal. The commission reviewed the proposal of $19,500 and approved as presented.
• An inspection was made with Brian Engle, road & bridge supervisor, of Roads #634, #629 and #628 and a culvert on Road #391 all in Polk Township and a culvert on Road #800 in Hughes Township.
• The State of Missouri Public Assistance Grant Sub-Recipient Close-Out Certification form and Missouri Emergency Management Agency Large Project Cost Summary for FEMA DR-4451-MO, Project #147-99147-00, PW #1383 was filled out and signed by the commission.
• Patton reviewed questions that came from Donna Wallace, Missouri State Auditor, regarding Commission minutes from 2021. A response was sent back via email.
• Jackie Cochenour, Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock met with the commission to give updates on the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center. Cochenour reported that on the accreditation process. She is working to become an associate member through the National Accrediting body. The commission discussed concerns that have been proposed to them. Burns requested Cochenour put together a summary of the objective, next steps and anything that would help the commission speak to the process.
• Rita Wallinga, WIOA Workforce Program Director, along with Jerri Dearmont, executive director and Kim Mildward, economic development planner/One-Stop Operator, all of Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments (NW RECOG,) met with the commission to discuss a proposed request for ARPA funds to be used to supplement the Missouri Career Center for the next program year (July of 2022 through June of 2023.) Wallinga gave numbers and a brief history on the Job Center, enrollment numbers, unemployment questions, working with employers. The request for $50,000 would cover the shortfall in staff cost (wages and fringe) only. The letter was sent to Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Worth Counties as well. Without additional funding, the Missouri Job Center (Maryville) would be looking at a reduction of hours of operation and reduction of staff hours. Dearmont and Mildward provided some history information and also lined out the potential for the programs for the fiscal year 2023-24. The commission stated they would make a decision after NW RECOG gets their budget put together and would like Wallinga to follow up with the other four counties. Also present, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• The commission reviewed a letter from Judge Robert Rice from New Beginnings Counseling Center confirming their commitment to provide alcohol and substance treatment services for the 4th Circuit Alternative Treatment Court through July 1, 2023.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, May 5.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice from Thomas’ Lawn Care, LLC for spring cleanup; Request to pay out 911 Revenues (February, March and April of 2022;) Clerk Fee Report (April 2022.)Sheriff to PepperBall Equipment for equipment; Road and Bridge to Loch Sand and Construction Company for concrete for Bridge #614.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email from City of Maryville Manager Greg McDanel re: Consolidated 911 revenue (with Jenkins)
• Representatives of the Nodaway County Firefighter’s Association met with the commission to request ARPA funds for improving county wide 911 fire department communications. Those in attendance: Jeremiah Bragg, president, Thomas Shifflett, vice-president, Zach Hilsabeck, secretary/treasurer, Jerry Lager, Jace Pine, Stacey Rucker, Phil Rickabaugh, Coby Wiederholt, Kirby Dougan, Mark Carlson, Dickie Henry, Bryan Sobotka and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. The commission committed to support without a dollar amount as they requested more information. A future meeting will be held when the information is pulled together.
Jenkins discussed the amount that was earmarked for Treatment Court. It was agreed that it be paid quarterly with verification of services. Also agreed to pay Public Water Supply District #1 the $150,000 once documentation of expenses has been received.
• The commission spoke with Taylor Malotte with United Fiber regarding the updated pricing. Malotte ran through the changes and the commission approved the changes. The quote was signed via DocuSign.
• The commission discussed IHP shutting down the boiler (May 2) at the courthouse and the upcoming inspection of the boiler on May 10, 2022. Also a call was made to Thomas Shifflett of Thomas’ Lawn Care regarding the spring cleanup of the courthouse lawn. This was done with the help of the Northwest Football team volunteers.
• Jackie Cochenour and Sheriff Randy Strong updated the commission on the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center. Also present: Caleb Phillips, Prosecuting Attorney
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor discussed the culvert on Road #391 in Polk Township.
• Two sealed bids for H-Pile were received: The Railroad Yard at $37.95 linear foot with a 45-60 day expected delivery date and Oden Enterprises, Inc. at $37.62 linear foot with a delivery date of early June. A motion was made to accept Oden Enterprises, Inc. as presented as low bid. Oden bid was accepted. Also present: Russ Placzek of Oden Enterprises and Engle.
• A message was left for Mike McCray with MOPERM regarding the sheriff’s department auto claim.
• A Grant Township resident brought in a completed road reconstruction application for .5 mile on Road #999. Budget has already been set for FY22, however the commission will keep it in case a road does not get completed or approved or carry it over to next year for consideration.
• A concerned citizen from Union Township called in to inquire about why Road #190 had been closed. The commission explained that the tube has caused the road to be difficult to use, but is being worked on by the county road and bridge crew.
• A resident of Polk Township met with the commission to discuss township driveway replacement tubes and responsibility of replacing concrete aprons.