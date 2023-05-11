LAND TRANSFERS
April 19, 2023
Darin M. Stephens to Darin M. Stephens Trust – Lot 1 Blk 20 WR Saunders’ Addition to Maryville
April 20, 2023
Donna Christine Spalding Estate, Michael Spalding, Personal Representative to Dennis H. and Sue Pace Cooney – Lots 1, 2 Blk 59 Original Town of Hopkins
Donna Christine Spalding Estate, Michael Spalding, Personal Representative to Dennis H. and Sue Pace Cooney – S1/2 Vacated Morehouse Street North of Lot 8 Blk 60 Original Town of Hopkins
Craig and Jessica Sportsman to Cathy Sportsman – Sec 2-62-37
Christopher Sportsman to Cathy Sportsman – Sec 11-62-37
Clifford O. Mills to Kevin L. Rosenbohm – Lots 1, 4, 5 Blk 5 JM Brown’s Addition to Graham
April 24, 2023
Double B Development LLC, Mountain Ventures Inc., Billy D. Ingels to Timothy J. and Judy Norris – Lot 30 Harmony Hills Sub Phase II & III
Louise Rocene Neff to Devian Nicole and Marcus Alan Perkins – Beg E1/4 Cor Sec 31-66-35..See Record
Louise Rocene Neff to Kimberly Neff – Com SW Cor Sec 29-66-35...See Record
Chiya and Jackalyn Dawoudi to Ashlei and Tyler Berten – Lots 5, 6 Blk 12 Original Town of Barnard
Shane Nicks to Shay Buyas – W1/2 Lots 3, 4 Blk 7 Southern Extension to Maryville
April 25, 2023
Francis G. and Linda M. Mattson Revocable Living Trust to Renae and Jason Luke – Com NW Cor Sec 24-63-34...See Record
April 26, 2023
Carol and Mike Farrens to Nicholas and Amie Harris – W3/4 Blk 20 Original Town of Maryville
Delma J. and Alan M. Goodspeed Revocable Living Trust to Will and Alyssa Goodspeed – Tr Beg SE Cor NW SE Sec 20-63-35...See Record
April 27, 2023
Kathy Branson to Jeffrey P. Bram and Julie Anne Lang – Tract D Faustiana Place
Julie Anne Lang to Jeffrey P. and Kimberly S. Bram – Unit 10B Amended Plat No 1A Faustiana Place, Tract D Faustiana Place
Norma L. Clark Revocable Living Trust, Julie Anne Land and Jeffrey P. Bram, Successor Trustees to Jeffrey P. and Kimberly S. Bram – Unit 10B Amended Plat No 1A Faustiana Place, Tract D Faustiana Place
April 28, 2023
Eric D. and Elizabeth Hernandez to Crystal Danielle Dauzat Holt – Lots 5, 6 Blk 3 Fourth Addition to Skidmore
William J. and Gemma Rentoma Kavanaugh to Aurora Blake and Jacob Hammers – N1/2 Lots 1, 2 Blk 1 Original town Conception Lying W of Row Mo Hwy 4
Todd Stagner to Chiya and Jackalyn Dawoudi – See Record
Michael D. and Julie A. Homewood to CA & WW Rentals, LLC – Com NE Cor Lot 17 Western Boundary Original Town of Maryville
Leroy Ellis and Rebekah Clubine to B&D Karma, LLC – Lot 12 Blk 2 TL Robinison’s Addition to Maryville
Imogene M. and Richard Max (deceased) Noble to Stephen Edward and Emma R. Walker – Lots 1, 2, 3 Blk 2 Wallace’s Addition to Clearmont