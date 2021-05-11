LAND TRANSFERS

April 29, 2021

Duane J. Gross Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Dustun and Amy Law – Lots 13, 14 Blk 2 Wallis Second Addition to Pickering

William E. and Elaine M. Wilmarth Revocable Trust to Matthew O’Rourke – Two Tracts in SE Cor W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 13-64-35..See Record

Lynn A. Bram Trust to Eric E. and Jill A. Gockel – Lot 90 Correction Plat Golden Acres Amended Plat Golden Acres Subdivision, An Addition to the City of Maryville

Eric E. and Jill A. Gockel to Brandie and Jared Patterson – 1.01 Acres NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 13-64-35..See Record

Bobby Haidsiak to Julianna Judd – Lots 7, 8 Blk 5 Alexander’s Addition to Pickering

Emily Wetzel to Linda Christensen – Lot 10 Blk 3 Beverly Hills Addition to Maryville

Hanna Strough to Caleb M. Strough – Com at SW Cor Sec 35-65-38…See Record

Joseph and Maria Spinnato to Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck – Lots 3, 4 Half Blk 15 WR Saunder’s Addition to Maryville

Larry Yates to Cynthia Sue and Michael J. Wurm – Co at N1/4 Cor Sec 16-65-37..See Record

Terry M. and Christina Coalter to Ryan Meyer – Lots 7, 8 Blk 3 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville

Rodney W. and Allison Vogel to Wade Tobin – S1/2 Lots 3, 4 Blk 4 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville

John and Sara Mundorf to Timothy and Eleesa Wilmes Properties, LLC – Com NE Cor Sec 20-64-35..See Record

April 30, 2021

Gary E. and Karin L. Huff to Curt, Julie, Doug and Alexandria Tobin – S 7 Acres of NE1/4 NE1/4 and S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 6-66-33

Dad Gumm-4, LLC, Steven E. Gumm, Brenda S. Rapp, and Linda A. Schieber to Justin Metcalf and Alicia Waterman  Lots 3, 4 Blk 20 Original Town of Barnard

Jonathan Lee Thompson aka Jon and Lacey Thompson to Maggie E. Graves – Lot 7 Blk 34 City Company’s Addition to Maryville

Nam Ngoc Dang and Lan Nguyen to Justin Mallett  Lot 18 Harmony Hills Subdivision

Marvin L. and Charla J. Wiederholt Trust to Charles E. and Joyce F. Vaugh Family Trust – Com NE Cor Sec 35-62-35…See Record

Charles E. and Joyce F. Vaugh Family Trust to Marvin L. and Charla J. Wiederholt Trust – Com NE Cor Sec 35-62-35…See Record

