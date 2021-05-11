LAND TRANSFERS
April 29, 2021
Duane J. Gross Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Dustun and Amy Law – Lots 13, 14 Blk 2 Wallis Second Addition to Pickering
William E. and Elaine M. Wilmarth Revocable Trust to Matthew O’Rourke – Two Tracts in SE Cor W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 13-64-35..See Record
Lynn A. Bram Trust to Eric E. and Jill A. Gockel – Lot 90 Correction Plat Golden Acres Amended Plat Golden Acres Subdivision, An Addition to the City of Maryville
Eric E. and Jill A. Gockel to Brandie and Jared Patterson – 1.01 Acres NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 13-64-35..See Record
Bobby Haidsiak to Julianna Judd – Lots 7, 8 Blk 5 Alexander’s Addition to Pickering
Emily Wetzel to Linda Christensen – Lot 10 Blk 3 Beverly Hills Addition to Maryville
Hanna Strough to Caleb M. Strough – Com at SW Cor Sec 35-65-38…See Record
Joseph and Maria Spinnato to Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck – Lots 3, 4 Half Blk 15 WR Saunder’s Addition to Maryville
Larry Yates to Cynthia Sue and Michael J. Wurm – Co at N1/4 Cor Sec 16-65-37..See Record
Terry M. and Christina Coalter to Ryan Meyer – Lots 7, 8 Blk 3 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Rodney W. and Allison Vogel to Wade Tobin – S1/2 Lots 3, 4 Blk 4 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
John and Sara Mundorf to Timothy and Eleesa Wilmes Properties, LLC – Com NE Cor Sec 20-64-35..See Record
April 30, 2021
Gary E. and Karin L. Huff to Curt, Julie, Doug and Alexandria Tobin – S 7 Acres of NE1/4 NE1/4 and S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 6-66-33
Dad Gumm-4, LLC, Steven E. Gumm, Brenda S. Rapp, and Linda A. Schieber to Justin Metcalf and Alicia Waterman Lots 3, 4 Blk 20 Original Town of Barnard
Jonathan Lee Thompson aka Jon and Lacey Thompson to Maggie E. Graves – Lot 7 Blk 34 City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Nam Ngoc Dang and Lan Nguyen to Justin Mallett Lot 18 Harmony Hills Subdivision
Marvin L. and Charla J. Wiederholt Trust to Charles E. and Joyce F. Vaugh Family Trust – Com NE Cor Sec 35-62-35…See Record
Charles E. and Joyce F. Vaugh Family Trust to Marvin L. and Charla J. Wiederholt Trust – Com NE Cor Sec 35-62-35…See Record