MARYVILLE POLICE
March 28
11:01 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Nikhil C. Bonthu, 23, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Failure to obey a traffic signal; Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; Equipment violation
April 2
9:39 p.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Amber L. Goodman, 34, Skidmore – No valid driver’s license
April 16
10:27 a.m. – US Hwy 71 Bypass – Duane H. Newby, 75, Parnell – Disorderly conduct
April 17
12:00 a.m. – 100 block W. Jenkins – Stephanie G. Torres, 27, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to register motor vehicle
April 18
12:16 p.m. – 1100 block N. College Dr. – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
3:51 p.m. – 100 block S. Main – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
April 20
11:02 a.m. – 300 block N. Market – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
3:38 p.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
April 21
12:10 a.m. – 200 block E. 6th – Colton B. Hielen, 25, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Possession of marijuana; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Improper display of license plates
8:45 a.m. – 1000 block N. Buchanan – Lost/stolen property – Identification cards
11:27 a.m. – 200 block S. Newton – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
April 22
3:26 a.m. – 1000 block Victory Lane – Cody R. Severe, 21, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Speeding
April 25
7:27 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Kristhan K. Sharma, 26, Maryville – Larceny
April 26
2:52 p.m. – 300 block E. 2nd – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
9:36 p.m. – 1900 block S. Main – Gisell Sotelo Adame, 20, St. Joseph – Driving while suspended; Possession of a fake ID; Equipment violation; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
April 27
5:03 p.m. – 300 block E. Summit Dr. – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
April 28
3:57 a.m. – US Hwy 71 & S. Main – Colton D. K. Trimble, 26, Lathrop – Driving while intoxicated; Open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle
1:19 p.m. – 800 block S. Munn Ave. – Lost/stolen property – Jewelry
April 29
7:28 a.m. – E. 3rd & N. Depot – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
April 30
1:52 a.m. – 1800 block N. Clayton Ave. – Jacob R. West, 22, Parnell – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to obey a posted stop sign
May 1
12:38 a.m. – 100 block S. Mattie – Henry J. Hatfield, 25, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Speeding
Accidents
April 9
3:55 p.m. – 200 block N. Main – Driver 1: Kylie B. Jacoby, Conception Jct.; Vehicle owner 2: William J. Locke, Kearney
April 17
12:36 p.m. – US Hwy 71 & E. South Ave. – Driver 1: Wyatt D. Caslow, 16, Ravenwood – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Kenneth R. Pettlon, 74, Maryville
5:00 p.m. – N. Main & E. 7th St. – Driver 1: Damyn A. Roberts, 20, Clarinda, Iowa; Driver 2: Elizabeth A. Hastings, 27, Maryville – Careless & imprudent
April 18
3:24 p.m. – N. Buchanan & W. 6th – Driver 1: Kelsey M. Havel, 22, Osage, Iowa – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Caytie L. Conner, 21, Kansas City
6:22 pm. – 200 block E. 16th – Driver 1: Revanth Pagilla, 24, Maryville
7:07 p.m. – S. Buchanan & W. Edwards – Driver 1: Alana L. Welter, 21, Maryville; Driver 2: Chandler J. Eastwood, 24, Drexell – Failure to yield
April 20
3:15 p.m. – 500 block W. South Hills Dr. – Driver 1: Karen M. Strawn, 52, Fortesque; Driver 2: Jared C. Freemyer, 49, Fairfax
3:31 p.m. – 1100 block N. College Dr. – Driver 1: Akhil K.R. Mulamalla, 24, Maryville; Driver 2: Bianca G. Randall, 20, Highland, Kansas
April 24
8:47 p.m. – 600 block E. 3rd – Driver 1: Reece J. Smith, 21, Garner, Iowa – Careless and imprudent
3:00 p.m. – W. 1st & N. Munn – Driver 1: Aaron C. Saxton, 25, Maryville; Driver 2: Gabriel J. Baldwin, 16, Maryville – Failure to yield
April 26
10:40 a.m. – N. Walnut & W. 9th – Driver 1: Elizabeth A. Hastings, 27, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Tara L. Hull, 22, Maryville
April 27
6:35 a.m. – US Hwy 71 & US Hwy 136 – Driver 1: Justin W. Cronk, 26, Maryville –Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Sydney R. King, 28, St. Joseph
9:35 a.m. – 800 block N. Walnut – Driver 1: Mason J. Pratt, 22, Maryville
3:05 p.m. – 1700 block E. 1st St. – Driver 1: Jason L. Brown, 46, St. Joseph – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Alexis R. N. Aldridge, 19, Maryville
April 28
12:17 p.m. – 1300 block S. Main – Driver 1: Lara M. Watson, 23, Maryville; Driver 2: Courtney B. Ellis, 47, McFall
3:03 p.m. – 1500 block S. Munn – Driver 1: James E. Masters, 75, Burlingame, Kansas; Driver 2: Boston L. Hageman