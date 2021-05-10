COURT NEWS

April 21

Judge Robert Rice

Diana L. Stokes, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Jacob P. Hart, St. Joseph, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50; Operate motor vehicle, trailer that no title has been issued for by DOR since vehicle was acquired or built, $80.50

Dominic J. Grout, Burlington Jct., Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $80.50

Sean P. Creahan, St. Louis, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Jeffrey M. Mitchell, Stewartsville, Seat belt violation, $10

Latrice D. Traylor, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Michael L. Abrams, Skidmore, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50

Hernaldo C. Lemus, Liberal, Kansas, Seat belt violation, $10

Derek L. Wayne, Excelsior Springs, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254

Corbin L. Bevan, Kearney, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Daivid M. Rodriguez, Parnell, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Andrew A. McGee, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Stacy E. Wilmes, Conception Jct., Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Christopher A. Ray, Sheridan, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Derek M. Wray, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50; Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50

April A. White, Olathe, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Libbie E. C. Ford, Jefferson City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Cara J. Tsiguloff, Bonner Springs, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Abigail L. Walker, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Jaylon T. Bass, Jacksonville, Florida, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, $10

Angela M. Smith, Belton, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Mackenzie L. Butler, Grain Valley, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Theodore L. Goudge, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Tyrell M. Maddox, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Briana E. Brown, Overland Park, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Andrew R. Provencio, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Mackenzie R. Shaw, Country Club, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Kenneth E. Draper, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Denton E. Thomas, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Troy L. Farrens, Blockton, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10

Mark P. Zahnd III, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Jacquelyn K. Cline, Pickering, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Brandon J. Snapp, Smithville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $209

Ailee M. Stapleton, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Alex M. Smith, Parnell, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Kristin R. Luke, Conception, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Elvis H. Calvert, Kelley, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $189

Kristina R. Cunningham, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Travis M. Haag, Lee’s Summit, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Sandi A. Sanchez, Houston, Texas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Michael G. Blanchard, Spring Valley, Minnesota, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Gage M. Hampel, Olathe, Kansas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Failed to dim lights when within 500 ‘ of oncoming vehicle, 300’ of rear of a vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

William H. Walker, Jr., Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Dana N. Edwards, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Hayli J. Nagiewicz, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, $80.50

Ian R. Maloney, Washington, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility; Speeding, 6-10 mph over,  Failure to appear, warrant issued

Miles F. Ward, Gilman City, , Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Dequan J. Jefferson, Bassfield, Mississippi, Driving while revoked, suspended; Speeding, 6-10 mph over,  Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kevin A. Tuttle, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Eric C. Sill, Shawnee, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, $80.50

Margaret L. Ueligger, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10

Kristian R. Cunningham, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Dallas J. Davis, Ravenwood, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50; Driver fails to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted, fastened restraint x3, $30

Kassim H. Dowling, Ankeny, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Travis M. Haag, Lee’s Summit, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Isaac O. Adesope, Maryville, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Houston, Texas

Kaylon G. Sibley, Lumberton, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Elijah M. Dampier, Columbia, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Cierra L. Runnels, Albany, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Michael J. Hall, Elmo, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Virgil F. Holland, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10

Alissa R. Garcia, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Shauntel C. D. Williams, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kristi K. Wheeler, Blockton, Iowa, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. following another vehicle too closely, $60.50

Fernando Macedo-Silva, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Moses Miranda, Coloma, Michigan, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

William A. Enk, Mary-ville, Failed to register vehicle, $25

Alexandra L. Hammond, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Trinity S. Hurst, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Gage E. Messbarger, Smithville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

