COURT NEWS
April 21
Judge Robert Rice
Diana L. Stokes, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Jacob P. Hart, St. Joseph, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50; Operate motor vehicle, trailer that no title has been issued for by DOR since vehicle was acquired or built, $80.50
Dominic J. Grout, Burlington Jct., Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $80.50
Sean P. Creahan, St. Louis, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Jeffrey M. Mitchell, Stewartsville, Seat belt violation, $10
Latrice D. Traylor, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Michael L. Abrams, Skidmore, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50
Hernaldo C. Lemus, Liberal, Kansas, Seat belt violation, $10
Derek L. Wayne, Excelsior Springs, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254
Corbin L. Bevan, Kearney, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Daivid M. Rodriguez, Parnell, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Andrew A. McGee, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Stacy E. Wilmes, Conception Jct., Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Christopher A. Ray, Sheridan, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Derek M. Wray, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50; Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50
April A. White, Olathe, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Libbie E. C. Ford, Jefferson City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Cara J. Tsiguloff, Bonner Springs, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Abigail L. Walker, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Jaylon T. Bass, Jacksonville, Florida, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, $10
Angela M. Smith, Belton, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Mackenzie L. Butler, Grain Valley, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Theodore L. Goudge, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Tyrell M. Maddox, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Briana E. Brown, Overland Park, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Andrew R. Provencio, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Mackenzie R. Shaw, Country Club, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Kenneth E. Draper, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Denton E. Thomas, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Troy L. Farrens, Blockton, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10
Mark P. Zahnd III, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Jacquelyn K. Cline, Pickering, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Brandon J. Snapp, Smithville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $209
Ailee M. Stapleton, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Alex M. Smith, Parnell, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Kristin R. Luke, Conception, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Elvis H. Calvert, Kelley, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $189
Kristina R. Cunningham, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Travis M. Haag, Lee’s Summit, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Sandi A. Sanchez, Houston, Texas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Michael G. Blanchard, Spring Valley, Minnesota, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Gage M. Hampel, Olathe, Kansas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Failed to dim lights when within 500 ‘ of oncoming vehicle, 300’ of rear of a vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
William H. Walker, Jr., Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dana N. Edwards, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Hayli J. Nagiewicz, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, $80.50
Ian R. Maloney, Washington, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Miles F. Ward, Gilman City, , Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dequan J. Jefferson, Bassfield, Mississippi, Driving while revoked, suspended; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kevin A. Tuttle, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Eric C. Sill, Shawnee, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, $80.50
Margaret L. Ueligger, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
Kristian R. Cunningham, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dallas J. Davis, Ravenwood, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50; Driver fails to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted, fastened restraint x3, $30
Kassim H. Dowling, Ankeny, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Travis M. Haag, Lee’s Summit, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Isaac O. Adesope, Maryville, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Houston, Texas
Kaylon G. Sibley, Lumberton, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Elijah M. Dampier, Columbia, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Cierra L. Runnels, Albany, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Michael J. Hall, Elmo, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Virgil F. Holland, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Alissa R. Garcia, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Shauntel C. D. Williams, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kristi K. Wheeler, Blockton, Iowa, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. following another vehicle too closely, $60.50
Fernando Macedo-Silva, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Moses Miranda, Coloma, Michigan, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
William A. Enk, Mary-ville, Failed to register vehicle, $25
Alexandra L. Hammond, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Trinity S. Hurst, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Gage E. Messbarger, Smithville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued