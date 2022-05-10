COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, April 26.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to Bill Driskell & Sons Construction, LLC; Road and Bridge to Taylor-Barnett Concrete Pumping for concrete; Sheriff to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies, to Margaritaville Resort for training, to Missouri Sheriffs Association for training, to MTE for computer system for video camera and Office Software (ARPA funds.)
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Vehicle Sales & Motor Fuel Tax Reports (through April 2022); letter from Prosecuting Attorney regarding new hire of Part-Time Temporary worker; MERIL invite to virtual networking meeting; Extension Council’s listing of elected & appointed members.
• Patton updated the commission on calls made for board appointments Tom Shelton at Nodaway Valley Bank agreed to fill an open position for the Industrial Development Board. Nell Cowden agreed to another term for the Northwest Nodaway Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ) Board and left message with Brooke Kinsella for the NW EEZ Board.
• The commission returned a call to Alice Hersh at the Nodaway Historical Society. Hersch inquired about old court reporter machine for the Nodaway Historical Society. The commission will search the courthouse but does not believe there is one.
• Discussed Nodaway County’s current Assessed Valuation numbers and changes due to the windmills.
• Judge Robert Rice stopped in with updated by-laws for the Mental Health Board made by Beverly Jones, Jones Law Firm. Changes were discussed previously at the March 22, 2022 Commissioner’s meeting attended by representatives of Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Worth Counties. Rice left a copy for the commission to review and get back to him.
• Walk updated the commission on a contact for another quote for floors at the Administration Center.
• Patton presented the updated township numbers from the 2020 Census to the commission to review and discuss whether to re-district the North/South district line. Based on the numbers, there is only a difference of 425 voters. After discussion, the commission agreed no change was needed and signed a Certified Copy of Order stating no change would be made.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on #614 Softmatch bridge and the next projects for the crew. A time was set up for Thursday, April 28 at 10:00 to meet with Joe Christianson, operator of Lincoln Township, onsite at Road #2 to discuss king build of that same road.
• Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments set up a time for May 10 at 10:00 am to do a Closeout Public Hearing. The hearing will be for the most recent Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant cycle which includes bridge #0445013, #0672025 and #0411018. Copies of payment from the State of Missouri payment were also received from the collector/treasurer.
• Representatives of Nodaway County Ambulance and multiple ambulance boards were present for the demonstration of the LUCAS automated compression devices. The commission agreed to pay for five (5) devices that will be housed around Nodaway County.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, presented the commission with the Authorization of Automatic Payment for Commercial Loans to review and sign.
• Adam Chadwick, United Fiber, gave a presentation of a conference/speaker phone. Following the presentation, the commission approved the purchase of the Yealink CP960. Chadwick will pass the information on to the sales department to get it ordered.
• Greg Seifert and Gage Barton with Creal, Clark and Seifert Architects/Engineers, Inc., discussed options for the replacement of the courthouse handicap ramp and the temporary ramp. The commission along with Seifert and Barton took a tour of the courthouse as well. Seifert will work on a cost analysis for the commission.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, April 28.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: None
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MoDOT Financial Report on County Roads & Bridges for 2021 (submitted by M. Jenkins, treasurer)
• Judge Robert Rice made a request for use of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the treatment court program. Commission approved $36,000 to be used for the Alcohol and Drug Treatment Court Program. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. An email request from Stephanie Patterson, Director of the Maryville Library was reviewed. The commission set up a time to tour the library and discuss the request on May 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Jenkins reported that she had completed the Annual Federal report and has assisted a few of the cities with their reports.
• Rex Wallace, assessor, reported that solar farms have expressed an interest in Nodaway County. Wallace and the commissioners discussed setting tax options for these companies. An email was sent to the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) for guidance from counties that have solar farms.
• Brooke Kinsella agreed to another term on the Northwest Nodaway Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ) Board. Kinsella will serve until March of 2026.
• The commission along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor met with Lincoln Township’s maintenance operator to look at several road issues. Road #51 was inspected and discussed. This road had been reconstructed in 2017, but the reconstruction had not been added to the CART list. Patton added ¼ mile to the CART list to correct this oversight. Road #2 was inspected for possible king build. Road #9 was inspected as a possible reconstruction road. Road #48-49 was inspected along with a tube and a culver on Road #79 was looked at.
• The commission returned a call to Mike Noe with Grand River Mutual (GRM) to discuss fiber lines. A meeting time was set up for Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The commission will call at 8:00 to see where the crew is working that day and set a time to meet.
• Continental Fire did an inspection on the Administration Center. Kirk Potter completed the inspection and stated it was time for a five-year internal pipe inspection. A call was put in to Potter to request a cost estimate.
• A final inspection was made of Bridge #614 in Polk Township.