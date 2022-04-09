LAND TRANSFERS
March 30, 2022
Della M. Owens Revocable Living Trust to Greg Schulte – Lot 36 Sunset Hills Subdivision Plat No. 3, an Addition to the City of Maryville
March 31, 2022
Margaret E. Andrews Trust Agreement, James B. Weir, Successor Trustee to James W. and Kay B. Weir Revocable Trust – Tract in Sec 2-66-35
Margaret E. Andrews Trust Agreement, James B. Weir, Successor Trustee to James W. and Kay B. Weir Revocable Trust – See Record
Clarence L. and Vicki Lee Heideman to Kayl and Jessica Hansen – SE1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 6-66-34
Timothy J. and Cynthia M. Lance Revocable Living Trust to Lance Seeds LLC – om at SE Cor Sec 15-63-36 ….See Record
Citizens Bank and Trust Co. to City of Ravenwood – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, Blk 2 Original Town of Ravenwood
Citizens Bank and Trust Co. to IAMO Communications Inc. – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 Blk 23 and Lots 10, 11, 12 Blk 22 Original Town Burlington Junction
April 1, 2022
Galanakis Properties LLC, Dino J. and Kera R. Galanakis to Rachelle O’Connor – E1/2 Lot 1 and S12 Ft. E1/2 Lot 2 Blk 3 Northwest Extension to the City of Maryville
Nicki G. Samson to Ryan and Amber Vogel – Lot 1 Paradise Estates
Michael R. and Carolyn A. Hardy to Michael R. and Carolyn A. Hardy Family Trust – Lot 16 Wells Subdivision and Lot 13 Sunset Hills Subdivision Plat No 4
Frankie D. and Brylie A. Chesnut to Haley Akins – Lot 7 Blk 19 A. Thompson’s Subdivision of Blks 17, 18, 19, 21, 22 in Southern Extension of Maryville
Richard D. and Debra Bennett to Steven and Rhonda Schmidt Joint Revocable Trust – SE1/4 NE1/4 and N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 4-63-36
April 4, 2022
Jeremy R. and Betsy G. Tobin to Tobin Brothers, LLC – Beg S1/4 Cor Sec 32-66-35…See Record
Alexa and Donald Wenz, Lareena and Jerry Amlong and Cris Hoepker to Jeremy R. and Betsy Tobin – E1/2 SE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 15-66-34
Tobin Brothers, LLC, Richard L. and Daniel J. Tobin to Clinton J. and Laura E. Tobin – Com SW Cor Sec 28-65-35…See Record
Jerry and Lareena Amlong to Jeremy R. and Betsy Tobion – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 14-66-34
Glen Ulmer American Legion Post 288, Inc., Glen Ulmer Post 288 American Legion of Hopkins to River Valley Ag Services, LLC – Com SE Cor Blk 26 Original Town of Hopkins…See Record
Junior R. and Shirley F. Schmidt Revocable Living Trust, Steven Schmidt Trustee to Steven Schmidt, David Schmidt, Debra Bennett – See Record
Patrick and Tiffany Swanson to Logan Wayne and Leanna Michelle Lightfoot – Lot 12 Blk 2 Country Club Estates Except…See Record
April 5, 2022
Barton K. Oberhauser to Sheena Oberhauser – Lot 4 Blk 52 Original Town of Hopkins
Sheena Oberhauser to Scott Woods and Kimberly Wilmes – Lot 4 Blk 52 Original Town of Hopkins
Bruce W. and Leann M. Carmichael to Kim Z. and Terri L. Carmichael – Undivided one half interest of E1/2 of SE1/4of SW1/4 Sec 14-65-36
Gary, Stacy, Lawrence, Connie and Bernard Mattson to Mattson Bros. Partnership – See Record
Janet Larue, Nick and Taylor Allee, Chandra Sue and Cleo Sterling Hopkins to Stephen Eugene Allee – See Record
Stephen Eugene Allee, Chandra Sue and Cleo Sterling Hopkins to Janet Larue and Nick Allee – NW1/4 Sec 31-67-33.. See Record
Janet Larue, Nick and Taylor Allee, Chandra Sue and Cleo Sterling Hopkins to Stephen Eugene Allee – Com NE Cor Sec 31-67-33.. See Record
Glenda L. and Scott Smith to Margaret A. Reever – Com Center of Sec. 8-64-35..See Record
April 6, 2022
Beatty & Cordell Acres, LLC, Debra Cordell