MUNICIPAL COURT

March 23

Dakota P. R. Crawford, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50 cost waived; Defective equipment, $250

Aliyah Abernathy, Mary ville, Failed to register vehicle, $50; Misc. peace disturbance, $500

Chase W. Smith, Defective equipment, $188.50

Walter D. Lane, Mary ville, Fail to register vehicle, $50.50; Failure to appear, fine

Megan S. Andrews, Cape Girardeau, Defective equipment, $188.50

Brice C. Law, Maryville, Expired driver’s license, $30; Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125

William A. Enk, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Keaton M. Allen, Failure to appear, fine

Payton A. Schieffer, Mary ville, Failure to appear, $100

Sayak Chandra, Mary ville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jaren C. Jones, Jefferson City, Fail to register vehicle, $50.50

Chase M. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Display, possess plates of another, $50.50; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125

Jackson Anderson, Omaha, Nebraska, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation; Failure to dim lights, $100

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags