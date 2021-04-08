MUNICIPAL COURT
March 23
Dakota P. R. Crawford, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50 cost waived; Defective equipment, $250
Aliyah Abernathy, Mary ville, Failed to register vehicle, $50; Misc. peace disturbance, $500
Chase W. Smith, Defective equipment, $188.50
Walter D. Lane, Mary ville, Fail to register vehicle, $50.50; Failure to appear, fine
Megan S. Andrews, Cape Girardeau, Defective equipment, $188.50
Brice C. Law, Maryville, Expired driver’s license, $30; Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
William A. Enk, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Keaton M. Allen, Failure to appear, fine
Payton A. Schieffer, Mary ville, Failure to appear, $100
Sayak Chandra, Mary ville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jaren C. Jones, Jefferson City, Fail to register vehicle, $50.50
Chase M. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Display, possess plates of another, $50.50; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125
Jackson Anderson, Omaha, Nebraska, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation; Failure to dim lights, $100